Weege Show Wednesday: Roger's Collection, and Incomparable Influence

Jason Weigandt chats with The Man, Roger De Coster, the most important person in the history of motocross. Roger shows the legitimate 1970's riding gear on display at the race in Thunder Valley, plus more stories from the early days. There are legends. Then there's Roger.

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