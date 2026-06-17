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Sat Jun 20
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Weege Show Wednesday: Roger's Collection, and Incomparable Influence

June 17, 2026, 3:30pm
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt chats with The Man, Roger De Coster, the most important person in the history of motocross. Roger shows the legitimate 1970's riding gear on display at the race in Thunder Valley, plus more stories from the early days. There are legends. Then there's Roger.

Weege Show Wednesday is presented by Yoshimura, Fly Racing, Throttle Jockey, SuperLite Seats and Racer X. FlyRacing.com has all the info on the new Patrol line of off-road apparel. Check it out. Also go to superlitetechnologies.com and use CODE Weege26 for 20% off your order. Remember it's S-U-P-E-R-L-I-T-E technologies.com Superlite Technologies — Built to win, engineered for what’s next. Then head to head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more. And check out ThrottleJockey.com and save 15% off until the end of July. Use the code: TJ1776

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