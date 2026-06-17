Watch: Galfer Brakes Facility Tour in Spain

Family owned and operated since 1952, this brake manufacturer based in Barcelona, Spain has created top notch products for the street, mountain and now off road bikes that are industry leading.

We take you through the factory and hear from their CMO and on-site tester as well as nine-time FIM Motocross World champion Tony Cairoli about their products as well as some NEW things coming from them this and next year!

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark