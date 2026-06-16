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Husqvarna Mobility Unveils 2027 Enduro Range

June 16, 2026, 10:00am
Husqvarna Mobility Unveils 2027 Enduro Range

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Husqvarna Mobility unveils 2027 enduro range
Engineered for the unbound, the latest offroad machines are defined by precision and control.

Husqvarna Mobility is proud to present its 2027 enduro range, featuring a line-up of 2-stroke machines built on proven platforms. The range delivers consistent and predictable handling, with each model developed for riders tackling technical terrain where precision, traction, and control are critical. The latest generation is complemented by refined, Swedish-inspired aesthetics, including white powder-coated frames.

  • 201632_TE 250 US 2027
    201632_TE 250 US 2027
  • 201633_TE 250 US 2027
    201633_TE 250 US 2027
  • 201634_TE 250 US 2027
    201634_TE 250 US 2027
  • 201635_TE 150 US 2027
    201635_TE 150 US 2027
  • 201636_TE 150 US 2027
    201636_TE 150 US 2027
  • 201637_TE 150 US 2027
    201637_TE 150 US 2027
  • 204172_TE 300 2027_US_Studio
    204172_TE 300 2027_US_Studio
  • 204173_TE 300 2027_US_Studio
    204173_TE 300 2027_US_Studio
  • 204174_TE 300 2027_US_Studio
    204174_TE 300 2027_US_Studio

A stable and predictable technical platform continues to be utilized across the range, ensuring riders can focus on what lies ahead, while allowing for new lines to be discovered with full confidence. The capabilities of the current chassis are frequently demonstrated by Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt, along with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder Leblond in the U.S., whose riding demonstrates the importance of precision and control in highly-technical, unpredictable terrain.

Read more on the 2027 Husqvarna Models:

Recommended Reading

Husqvarna Announces 2027 Cross Country Range Thu May 21 Husqvarna Announces 2027 Cross Country Range 2027 Husqvarna MX Line Up Released Tue May 12 2027 Husqvarna MX Line Up Released

All 2-stroke models – the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300 – are lightweight and highly capable enduro machines, offering easy maintenance, class-leading rideability, and an exceptional build quality. The range ensures all riders can take full advantage of the competitive edge that each model provides.

Across the line-up, carefully developed ergonomics allow unrestricted rider movement for complete control, even in the toughest enduro conditions. Combined with WP XACT suspension, which delivers consistent feedback and stability, each machine responds directly to rider input.

  • 204601_TE 150 2027_Action
    204601_TE 150 2027_Action
  • 204605_TE 150 2027_Action
    204605_TE 150 2027_Action
  • 204606_TE 2027_Action
    204606_TE 2027_Action
  • 204608_TE 150 2027_Action
    204608_TE 150 2027_Action
  • 204609_TE 2027_Action
    204609_TE 2027_Action
  • 204610_TE 150 2027_Action
    204610_TE 150 2027_Action
  • 204611_TE 150 2027_Action
    204611_TE 150 2027_Action
  • 204613_TE 150 2027_Action
    204613_TE 150 2027_Action
  • 204614_TE 300 2027_Action
    204614_TE 300 2027_Action
  • 204616_TE 150 2027_Action
    204616_TE 150 2027_Action
  • 204618_TE 150_TE 300 2027_Action
    204618_TE 150_TE 300 2027_Action
  • 204638_TE 300 2027_Action
    204638_TE 300 2027_Action
  • TE 150 2027
    TE 150 2027

Husqvarna Mobility continues to refine the core characteristics that matter most in technical enduro riding – predictability, consistency, and precise rider feedback. In demanding, technical environments where forward momentum, line choice, and traction are constant challenges, familiarity becomes a decisive advantage.

Technical highlights:

  • New, white powder-coated frames for a distinctive visual identity
  • Swedish-inspired graphics create a clear contrast to technical terrain
  • Bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for enhanced control
  • Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed for refined anti-squat behavior
  • WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks and WP XACT rear shock for consistent comfort
  • Throttle Body Injection (TBI) on 2-stroke engines delivers controllable power
  • Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery on all models
  • Race-tested components from Brembo, GSK, Dunlop, ProTaper, Twin Air, and ODI

The 2027 Husqvarna Mobility enduro range will be available at authorized dealerships early summer of 2026. For further information on availability and pricing, please contact your dealer. 

Please click HERE for more information on the 2027 enduro line-up.

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