The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Husqvarna Mobility unveils 2027 enduro range

Engineered for the unbound, the latest offroad machines are defined by precision and control.

Husqvarna Mobility is proud to present its 2027 enduro range, featuring a line-up of 2-stroke machines built on proven platforms. The range delivers consistent and predictable handling, with each model developed for riders tackling technical terrain where precision, traction, and control are critical. The latest generation is complemented by refined, Swedish-inspired aesthetics, including white powder-coated frames.