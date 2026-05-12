2027 Husqvarna MX Line Up Released
Despite the recent news that the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team would be going away after the completion of the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship, Husqvarna will continue to produce and sell motorcycles.
A press release announced a nine-bike lineup for the 2027 models, ranging from minicycle bikes for kids up to the FC 450 model. Similar to the 2027 KTM MX models, the ’27 Husqvarna lineup is highlighted by BNGs (Bold New Graphics). The lineup features three two-strokes (TC 125, TC 250, and TC 300), plus three four-strokes (FC 250, FC 350, and FC 450), as well as three minicycle bikes (TC 50, TC 65, and TC 85 19/16 & 17/14).
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Mobility announces refreshed 2027 motocross line-up
All nine machines combine advanced technology with a Swedish-inspired design
Husqvarna Mobility is excited to unveil its 2027 motocross line-up. The complete range, from the TC 50 through to the FC 450, is expertly assembled around white frames and finished with a fresh new look that underlines the brand’s progression. The competition-focused line-up includes both 2-stroke and 4-stroke options, delivering exceptional motocross performance for riders of all abilities.
Husqvarna FC 250 - 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 - TC 125 - FC 450 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 Dream Build - WP Pro Components - 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 Dream Build - WP Pro Components - 2027 (2) Husqvarna FC 250 Dream Build - WP Pro Components - 2027 (3) Husqvarna FC 450 - 2027 Husqvarna FC 450 - 2027 (2) Husqvarna FC 450 - 2027 (3) Husqvarna FC 450 - 2027 (4) Husqvarna FC 450 - 2027 (5) Husqvarna FC 450 - 2027 (6) Husqvarna FC 450 - 2027 (7) Husqvarna TC 125 - 2027 Husqvarna TC 125 - 2027 (2) Husqvarna TC 125 - 2027 (3) Husqvarna TC 125 - 2027 (4) Husqvarna TC 125 - FC 250 Dream Build - WP Pro Components - 2027
For 2027, the complete motocross range is updated with distinctive aesthetics. The light and agile chromium-molybdenum frames are now powder-coated in white, creating a clean and modern identity. Combined with bodywork colors inspired by the brand’s Swedish roots, every machine is designed to stand out on the start line.
Built around proven platforms, the 2027 line-up continues to feature advanced chassis and suspension technology for precise handling, stability, and rider comfort. The latest WP XACT suspension components, combined with carefully refined ergonomics, contribute to the highest level of feedback and control across a wide range of riding conditions, from competitive track use to recreational riding.
Across the line-up, powerful and efficient engines deliver smooth and controllable power, making each model both competitive and accessible. Including a choice of three minicycles for young riders through to full-size machines for adults, the range is designed with a focus on ease of use and consistent, reliable performance across a variety of conditions.
The 2027 full-size motocross line-up from Husqvarna Mobility includes:
2-stroke range
TC 125
TC 250
TC 300
4-stroke range
FC 250
FC 350
FC 450
Technical highlights
- New white frames and fresh graphics create a distinctive look
- Updated powerplants with exceptional torque and horsepower, refined for improved rideability and the latest AMA and FIM sound‑regulation compliance
- Latest WP XACT suspension offers exceptional damping and performance
- Race-tested components from Brembo, ProTaper, Twin Air, and ODI
- Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires deliver unrivaled grip on all surfaces
- Throttle Body Injection (TBI) on the 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading rideability
- Two engine maps easily selectable from the Map Select Switch
- Quickshifter, traction control, and launch control on all 4-stroke models
More 2027 Model Announcements
The 2027 minicycle line-up from Husqvarna Mobility includes:
TC 50
TC 65
TC 85 (19/16 & 17/14)
Technical highlights
- New white frames and fresh graphics to match the full-size machines
- TC 50: a new primary nut on the crankshaft with high-strength pre-coat improves durability
- TC 65: a revised power valve design improves reliability under sustained race conditions
- TC 85: a new engine casing and kickstarter wheel reduce friction for smoother operation
- Easily adjustable WP XACT forks and XACT PDS shock offers superior damping and comfort
- MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tires provide exceptional stability and grip through every turn
- The ergonomics on the TC 50 and TC 65 can be adjusted easily as riders grow
- Quality race-tested components from Formula, Galfer, Excel, Neken, and ODI
To complement the latest line-up, an extensive range of Technical Accessories and Apparel allows riders to personalize their machine and create a unique look to suit their individual style.
The 2027 motocross and minicycle range will be available at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships beginning this spring onward. For full details on pricing and availability, please refer to your dealer.
Click here for more information on the 2027 motocross and minicycle line-up.
Images courtesy of Husqvarna.