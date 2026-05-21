Husqvarna Announces 2027 Cross Country Range
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Mobility strengthens 2027 Cross Country offering with refreshed line-up
Exceptional model range includes the TX 300, FX 350, and FX 450, with each machine delivering proven performance
Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to reveal its 2027 cross country range with the return of the highly capable FX 450, which rejoins the TX 300 and FX 350 in the line-up. Engineered for the demands of cross country racing, all models are now characterized by new white powder-coated frames and striking new aesthetics inspired by the brand’s Swedish heritage.
Built on proven platforms, the 4-stroke FX 350 and FX 450, together with the 2-stroke TX 300, continue to deliver high levels of performance and durability. Each machine is assembled around a precision-engineered chassis, with WP XACT 48 mm Closed Cartridge spring forks and the latest generation WP XACT rear shock ensuring consistent damping and rider confidence across varied terrain.
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For 2027, the FX 450 returns to the line-up, reintroducing a powerful option for experienced riders competing in high-speed cross country conditions. With its strong, controllable power delivery and stable chassis, the FX 450 is well-suited to the demands of racing.
Popular and versatile, the FX 350 offers a balance of power and maneuverability, making it a class-leading, highly adaptable motorcycle for a wide range of riders and conditions. Completing the range, the TX 300 continues to set the benchmark for cross country 2-stroke machinery, combining low overall weight with responsive and controllable power characteristics for technical terrain.
Technical highlights:
- New white powder-coated frames for a distinctive look
- Vibrant graphics inspired by the brand’s Swedish heritage
- Dunlop Geomax AT82 tires provide consistent grip across varied surfaces
- TX 300 benefits from Throttle Body Injection (TBI) for strong and controllable power delivery
- Both 4-stroke models feature advanced electronics, including a Quickshifter, traction control, and launch control. Each bike includes two selectable engine maps
- WP XACT 48 mm Closed Cartridge spring fork delivers predictable damping
- Hand-adjustable WP XACT rear shock features a CFD-optimized main piston
- Premium components from Brembo, ProTaper, Twin Air, and ODI complete each build
Across the range, rider-focused ergonomics, combined with WP XACT suspension and refined chassis characteristics, contribute to reduced fatigue and improved traction. Together, these features support consistent performance and allow riders to maintain focus over extended cross country races.
The Husqvarna Mobility cross-country range will be available at authorized dealerships from June 2026 onward. For further information on availability and pricing, please contact your dealer.
For more details, visit: www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com
Watch the 2027 Cross Country Range video below.