Husqvarna Announces 2027 Cross Country Range

For 2027, the FX 450 returns to the line-up, reintroducing a powerful option for experienced riders competing in high-speed cross country conditions. With its strong, controllable power delivery and stable chassis, the FX 450 is well-suited to the demands of racing.

Popular and versatile, the FX 350 offers a balance of power and maneuverability, making it a class-leading, highly adaptable motorcycle for a wide range of riders and conditions. Completing the range, the TX 300 continues to set the benchmark for cross country 2-stroke machinery, combining low overall weight with responsive and controllable power characteristics for technical terrain.

Technical highlights:

New white powder-coated frames for a distinctive look

Vibrant graphics inspired by the brand’s Swedish heritage

Dunlop Geomax AT82 tires provide consistent grip across varied surfaces

TX 300 benefits from Throttle Body Injection (TBI) for strong and controllable power delivery

Both 4-stroke models feature advanced electronics, including a Quickshifter, traction control, and launch control. Each bike includes two selectable engine maps

WP XACT 48 mm Closed Cartridge spring fork delivers predictable damping

Hand-adjustable WP XACT rear shock features a CFD-optimized main piston

Premium components from Brembo, ProTaper, Twin Air, and ODI complete each build

Across the range, rider-focused ergonomics, combined with WP XACT suspension and refined chassis characteristics, contribute to reduced fatigue and improved traction. Together, these features support consistent performance and allow riders to maintain focus over extended cross country races.

The Husqvarna Mobility cross-country range will be available at authorized dealerships from June 2026 onward. For further information on availability and pricing, please contact your dealer.

For more details, visit: www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com

Watch the 2027 Cross Country Range video below.