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Husqvarna Announces 2027 Cross Country Range

May 21, 2026, 12:00pm
Husqvarna Announces 2027 Cross Country Range

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Husqvarna Mobility strengthens 2027 Cross Country offering with refreshed line-up
Exceptional model range includes the TX 300, FX 350, and FX 450, with each machine delivering proven performance

Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to reveal its 2027 cross country range with the return of the highly capable FX 450, which rejoins the TX 300 and FX 350 in the line-up. Engineered for the demands of cross country racing, all models are now characterized by new white powder-coated frames and striking new aesthetics inspired by the brand’s Swedish heritage.

Built on proven platforms, the 4-stroke FX 350 and FX 450, together with the 2-stroke TX 300, continue to deliver high levels of performance and durability. Each machine is assembled around a precision-engineered chassis, with WP XACT 48 mm Closed Cartridge spring forks and the latest generation WP XACT rear shock ensuring consistent damping and rider confidence across varied terrain.

  • 201620_TX 300 2027
    201620_TX 300 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201621_TX 300 2027
    201621_TX 300 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201622_TX 300 2027
    201622_TX 300 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201623_FX 450 2027
    201623_FX 450 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201624_FX 450 2027
    201624_FX 450 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201625_FX 450 2027
    201625_FX 450 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201626_FX 350 2027
    201626_FX 350 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201627_FX 350 2027
    201627_FX 350 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 201628_FX 350 2027
    201628_FX 350 2027 Husqvarna 
  • 203879_TX 300 2027 - ACTION
    203879_TX 300 2027 - ACTION Husqvarna 
  • 203882_TX 300 2027 - ACTION
    203882_TX 300 2027 - ACTION Husqvarna 
  • 203883_TX 300 2027 - ACTION
    203883_TX 300 2027 - ACTION Husqvarna 
  • 203885_TX 300 2027 - ACTION
    203885_TX 300 2027 - ACTION Husqvarna 
  • 203886_TX 300 2027 - ACTION
    203886_TX 300 2027 - ACTION Husqvarna 
  • 203891_TX 300 2027 - STATIC
    203891_TX 300 2027 - STATIC Husqvarna 
  • 203894_FX 2027 - Detail
    203894_FX 2027 - Detail Husqvarna 
  • 203897_TX 300 _ FX 350 2027 - Action
    203897_TX 300 _ FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203902_TX 300 _ FX 350 2027 - Action
    203902_TX 300 _ FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203903_TX 300 _ FX 350 2027 - Static
    203903_TX 300 _ FX 350 2027 - Static Husqvarna 
  • 203904_FX 350 2027 - Action
    203904_FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203908_FX 350 2027 - Action
    203908_FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203909_FX 350 2027 - Action
    203909_FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203911_FX 350 2027 - Action
    203911_FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203919_FX 350 2027 - Action
    203919_FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203920_FX 350 2027 - Action
    203920_FX 350 2027 - Action Husqvarna 
  • 203923_FX 350 2027 - Static
    203923_FX 350 2027 - Static Husqvarna 
  • 203926_FX 350 2027 - Detail
    203926_FX 350 2027 - Detail Husqvarna 
  • 203927_FX 350 2027 - Detail
    203927_FX 350 2027 - Detail Husqvarna 
  • 203929_FX 350 2027 - Detail
    203929_FX 350 2027 - Detail Husqvarna 
  • Husqvarna - TX 300 - FX 350 2027
    Husqvarna - TX 300 - FX 350 2027 Husqvarna 

For 2027, the FX 450 returns to the line-up, reintroducing a powerful option for experienced riders competing in high-speed cross country conditions. With its strong, controllable power delivery and stable chassis, the FX 450 is well-suited to the demands of racing.

Popular and versatile, the FX 350 offers a balance of power and maneuverability, making it a class-leading, highly adaptable motorcycle for a wide range of riders and conditions. Completing the range, the TX 300 continues to set the benchmark for cross country 2-stroke machinery, combining low overall weight with responsive and controllable power characteristics for technical terrain.

Technical highlights:

  • New white powder-coated frames for a distinctive look
  • Vibrant graphics inspired by the brand’s Swedish heritage
  • Dunlop Geomax AT82 tires provide consistent grip across varied surfaces
  • TX 300 benefits from Throttle Body Injection (TBI) for strong and controllable power delivery
  • Both 4-stroke models feature advanced electronics, including a Quickshifter, traction control, and launch control. Each bike includes two selectable engine maps
  • WP XACT 48 mm Closed Cartridge spring fork delivers predictable damping
  • Hand-adjustable WP XACT rear shock features a CFD-optimized main piston
  • Premium components from Brembo, ProTaper, Twin Air, and ODI complete each build

Across the range, rider-focused ergonomics, combined with WP XACT suspension and refined chassis characteristics, contribute to reduced fatigue and improved traction. Together, these features support consistent performance and allow riders to maintain focus over extended cross country races.

The Husqvarna Mobility cross-country range will be available at authorized dealerships from June 2026 onward. For further information on availability and pricing, please contact your dealer.

For more details, visit: www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com

Watch the 2027 Cross Country Range video below.

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