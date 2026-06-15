Enzo Temmerman After Thunder Valley:

In his first race with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team (and just his second race of 2026), Enzo Temmerman has shown enough for Mitch Payton to give him another opportunity this weekend.

Temmerman finished 10-17 for 13th overall on his Team Green Kawasaki KX250 amateur bike for Hangtown. Then he got the call from Payton to join the official factory team for the Thunder Valley National.

At Thunder Valley, Temmerman charged forwards both motos (+18 positions gained in the first moto and +12 in the second moto) en route to finishing 10-21 for 16th overall. His ride was initially noted only for the Thunder Valley round, but he said in the team's post-race release that he will also be in for this weekend's round four High Point National.

Here is Temmerman's full quote from the team's recap: