Nine Total Penalties in WMX and 450 Class at Thunder Valley National
On Saturday, we covered the penalty to Haiden Deegan from the Thunder Valley National. Deegan had cut the corner of the track, and according to the AMA officials, he did so seven times, resulting in a seven-position penalty, bumping him from fourth to 11th in the moto. Hunter Lawrence (one position penalty) and Jorge Prado (two position penalty) were also docked, with the AMA noting Lawrence cut the track once and Prado cut the track twice, their occurrences marking their positions docked.
On Sunday, we got the post-race “Podcast Notes” email from the SMX Media team (PR for the series) after the completion of the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The notes included several incidents reviewed that both resulted in penalties and some that did NOT result in penalties.
In total, NINE penalties were handed out.
Race Direction (RD) Review – Round 20 – Lakewood, CO – 06/12/26-06/13/26
Reviews Resulting in Penalties
- WMX Moto 1 – Race direction reviewed rider #1 (Turner) for jumping twice on a red cross light in section 27, resulting in a penalty of 10 championship points.
- WMX Moto 1- Race direction reviewed rider #51 (Nielsen) for jumping on red cross light in section 27. Resulting in loss of 5 championship points.
- WMX Moto 1- Race direction reviewed rider #167 (Bell) for jumping on red cross light in section 27. Resulting in loss of 5 championship points.
- WMX Moto 1- Race direction reviewed rider #10 (McCutcheon) for jumping on red cross light in section 27. Resulting in loss of 5 championship points.
- WMX Moto 1- Race direction reviewed rider #7 (Cannon) for jumping on red cross light in section 27. Resulting in loss of 5 championship points.
- 450 Moto 1 – Race direction reviewed rider #38 (Deegan) for six track cuts in section 12. Resulting in loss of 6 positions.
- 450 Moto 1 – Race direction reviewed rider #38 (Deegan) for off track acceleration in section 31. Resulting in loss of 1 position.
- 450 Moto 1 – Race direction reviewed rider #26 (Prado) for two track cuts in section 12. Resulting in a 2-position penalty.
- 450 Moto 1 – Race direction reviewed rider #96 (Lawrence) for cutting the track in section 12. Resulting in a 1-position penalty.
Reviews Resulting in No Penalty
- WMX Moto 1- Race direction reviewed rider #401 (Van Drunen) for jumping on red cross light in section 27. No penalty was assessed.
- WMX Moto 1- Race direction reviewed rider #301 (Jarvis) for jumping on red cross light in section 27. No penalty was assessed.
- 250A Qualification 1 – Race direction reviewed rider #10 (Hammaker) jumping on a red cross flag/light in section 21. No penalty assessed.
- 250 Moto 1 – Race direction reviewed rider #47 off track in section 29. No penalty was assessed.
- 450 Moto 2- Race Direction reviewed rider #38 (Deegan) for track cut in section 22. No penalty was assessed.
- 250 Moto 2- Race Direction reviewed rider #109 (Coenen) for off track in section 30. No penalty was assessed.
- WMX Moto 2 – Race direction reviewed rider #167 (Bell) off track in section 30, no penalty was assessed.