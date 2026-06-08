Watch: MXGP of Latvia Video Highlights as Coenen Brothers Sweep Entire Weekend
June 8, 2026, 9:55am
It was a historic weekend for the Coenen brothers overseas in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). The Belgian brothers won both qualifying races on Saturday and then swept all four motos on Sunday!
Sacha's fellow KTM competitor Simon Längenfelder finished 5-19 for 13th overall, giving Sacha a 37-point lead ahead of the next race, the June 21 MXGP of Italy.
In the MXGP Class, Lucas' 1-1 paired with a second weekend in a row with a mechanical DNF for Jeffery Herlings means a 62-point lead for Lucas in the championship. Herlings finished 3-21 for tenth overall.
View the highlights from round eight and check out the results below.
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MXGPJune 7, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Romain Febvre
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki
|4
|Tim Gajser
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|7 - 5
|Kawasaki
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|404
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|342
|3
|Romain Febvre
|310
|4
|Tim Gajser
|294
|5
|Kay de Wolf
|273
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MX2June 7, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Camden McLellan
|3 - 2
|Triumph
|3
|Mathis Valin
|2 - 6
|Kawasaki
|4
|Guillem Farres
|4 - 4
|Triumph
|5
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|6 - 3
|Yamaha
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|385
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|343
|3
|Guillem Farres
|340
|4
|Camden McLellan
|326
|5
|Liam Everts
|314
Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo