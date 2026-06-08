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Watch: MXGP of Latvia Video Highlights as Coenen Brothers Sweep Entire Weekend

June 8, 2026, 9:55am
Kegums, Latvia MXGP of LatviaFIM Motocross World Championship

It was a historic weekend for the Coenen brothers overseas in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). The Belgian brothers won both qualifying races on Saturday and then swept all four motos on Sunday!

Sacha's fellow KTM competitor Simon Längenfelder finished 5-19 for 13th overall, giving Sacha a 37-point lead ahead of the next race, the June 21 MXGP of Italy.

In the MXGP Class, Lucas' 1-1 paired with a second weekend in a row with a mechanical DNF for Jeffery Herlings means a 62-point lead for Lucas in the championship. Herlings finished 3-21 for tenth overall.

View the highlights from round eight and check out the results below.

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

June 7, 2026
Kegums
Kegums, Latvia Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 2 - 3 Husqvarna
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 4 - 2 Kawasaki
4 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 5 - 4 Yamaha
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 7 - 5 Kawasaki
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 404
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 342
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 310
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 294
5Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 273
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MX2

June 7, 2026
Kegums
Kegums, Latvia Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 3 - 2 Triumph
3 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 2 - 6 Kawasaki
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 4 - 4 Triumph
5 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 6 - 3 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 385
2Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 343
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 340
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 326
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 314
Full Standings

Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

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