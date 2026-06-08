Unfortunately, Justin Cooper's day at the Hangtown Motocross Classic ended sooner than expected. Cooper had a big get off in the first lap of the second moto at round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship when Mikkel Haarup crashed directly in front of Cooper and the #32 had nowhere to go.

Cooper went down hard and was knocked unconscious. The race was red flagged in order to allow the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him. He was taken to a local hospital, and per track personnel, he was alert and had full movement.

We posted this update on Saturday night:

"Update on Justin Cooper 🚨



As per the track personnel, Justin was knocked out and there were concerns about his neck and back, but he has full movement and alert, and obviously a little sore.



We will report on more updates when more information is available ➡️ RacerXonline.com 📲 @justincooper_32 @starracingyamaha"

Cooper took to Instagram Sunday and posted the following update: