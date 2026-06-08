Justin Cooper Update: "I got a concussion and the body is beat up, but thankful everything else checked out okay"
Unfortunately, Justin Cooper's day at the Hangtown Motocross Classic ended sooner than expected. Cooper had a big get off in the first lap of the second moto at round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship when Mikkel Haarup crashed directly in front of Cooper and the #32 had nowhere to go.
Cooper went down hard and was knocked unconscious. The race was red flagged in order to allow the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him. He was taken to a local hospital, and per track personnel, he was alert and had full movement.
We posted this update on Saturday night:
"Update on Justin Cooper 🚨
As per the track personnel, Justin was knocked out and there were concerns about his neck and back, but he has full movement and alert, and obviously a little sore.
We will report on more updates when more information is available ➡️ RacerXonline.com 📲 @justincooper_32 @starracingyamaha"
Cooper took to Instagram Sunday and posted the following update:
"Sh$tty way to end the day at Hangtown. Got a decent start in Moto 2 and had nowhere to go coming down the hill. I got a concussion and the body is beat up, but thankful everything else checked out okay. I remember everything throughout the day yesterday, including the start of the moto. Going to take it day by day and return when I’m ready.
Appreciate the messages 💙"
Cooper finished 3-6 for fourth overall at the Fox Raceway National opener and then was credited with 8-40 finishes for 13th overall at Hangtown. He sits eighth in the standings after two rounds, although his return to racing has yet to be determined.
Since turning pro back in 2017, the New York native has only missed motos in Pro Motocross one time: the 2023 High Point when he crashed hard in qualifying and had his neck bruised and swollen. He was taken to the hospital and did not start either moto.
And if you missed it, Cooper told us before the season started, he has re-signed to return to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2027.