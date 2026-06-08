Kitchen, Coker, Simonson and More on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Round two of the nationals saw some big winners and great racing. Tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works we’ll have ClubMX’s own Devin Simonson in-studio along with former pro Blake Savage to talk about Hangtown, the racing and more.

With a 2-2, Levi Kitchen won his first national in a couple of years and continues his strong start to the MX season. We’ll have Levi on tonight to talk about his motos, the Kawasaki’s improved performance and more.

Triumph Director of Racing Jeremy Coker will call in to chat about the teams performance this season, how they’re going to get better, thoughts on the MX2 side of things in Europe and more.

And yeah, of course, we’ll have our regular correspondent Phil Nicoletti on to give us his thoughts about round two of the nationals

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

FLY Racing’s 2026 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing