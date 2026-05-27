Fox Raceway National Pro Motocross Opener Entry Lists
May 27, 2026, 9:30am
The 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship drops the gate this weekend as we start what is expected to be a very exciting new season. Fox Raceway in Pala in Pala, California, will host the season opener on Saturday.
Check out the entry lists for both the 250 and 450 Classes, but note, these are NOT the final versions of the entry lists. The AMA will make revisions over the next few days as riders continue to sign up all the way up through Saturday morning.
Motocross
Revised: May 27 2026 - 5:30 AM
*Provisional Entry List is subject to changeFull Entry List
- Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala)Saturday, May 30
Motocross
Revised: May 27 2026 - 5:30 AM
*Provisional Entry List is subject to changeFull Entry List