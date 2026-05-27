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Ducati and Jeremy Seewer End Contract Days Before MXGP of Germany

May 27, 2026, 11:30am
Ducati and Jeremy Seewer End Contract Days Before MXGP of Germany
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Liqui Moly MXGP of GermanyFIM Motocross World Championship

Jeremy Seewer and the Red Bull Factory MXGP Team have split, with an announcement made from the team this morning. Seewer earned the Italian brand it's first ever podium finish in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) last year at his home race in Switzerland and he backed it up with another podium in France, but things appeared to not be working out in 2026. Seewer's best overall finish this year was 15th (also his home race MXGP of Switzerland back in March).

There is a race this weekend in Germany (round seven of the 19-round championship). Will Seewer skip the MXGP of Germany this weekend or will he be racing on another bike? 

Jeremy Seewer's 2026 MXGP Results to Date

Jeremy Seewer

Jeremy Seewer

Switzerland Switzerland
PositionRaceClassDateBike
19
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MXGPMay 24, 2026 Ducati
36
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		MXGPApril 19, 2026 Ducati
25
MXGP 
MXGP of Sardegna 		MXGPApril 12, 2026 Ducati
15
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MXGPMarch 29, 2026 Ducati
20
MXGP 
MXGP of Andalucia 		MXGPMarch 22, 2026 Ducati
17
MXGP 
MXGP of Argentina 		MXGPMarch 8, 2026 Ducati
Full Results

Below is the full announcement from Ducati, which was on Instagram:

MXGP: Ducati and Jeremy Seewer announce that they have mutually agreed to end the collaboration between the Swiss rider and the Red Bull Factory MXGP Team, with immediate effect.

Ducati's factory team in the MXGP World Championship will continue its 2026 campaign with Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen, starting from the German Grand Prix at Teutschenthal, scheduled for May 30-31.

Ducati would like to thank Jeremy, with whom the Italian manufacturer achieved two podium finishes in 2025, taking third place at Frauenfeld (Switzerland) and Ernée (France), and wishes him all the best for the continuation of his career.

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