Ducati and Jeremy Seewer End Contract Days Before MXGP of Germany
Jeremy Seewer and the Red Bull Factory MXGP Team have split, with an announcement made from the team this morning. Seewer earned the Italian brand it's first ever podium finish in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) last year at his home race in Switzerland and he backed it up with another podium in France, but things appeared to not be working out in 2026. Seewer's best overall finish this year was 15th (also his home race MXGP of Switzerland back in March).
There is a race this weekend in Germany (round seven of the 19-round championship). Will Seewer skip the MXGP of Germany this weekend or will he be racing on another bike?
Jeremy Seewer's 2026 MXGP Results to Date
Jeremy SeewerSwitzerland
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|19
MXGPMXGP of France
|MXGP
|May 24, 2026
|Ducati
|36
MXGPMXGP of Trentino
|MXGP
|April 19, 2026
|Ducati
|25
MXGPMXGP of Sardegna
|MXGP
|April 12, 2026
|Ducati
|15
MXGPMXGP of Switzerland
|MXGP
|March 29, 2026
|Ducati
|20
MXGPMXGP of Andalucia
|MXGP
|March 22, 2026
|Ducati
|17
MXGPMXGP of Argentina
|MXGP
|March 8, 2026
|Ducati
Below is the full announcement from Ducati, which was on Instagram:
MXGP: Ducati and Jeremy Seewer announce that they have mutually agreed to end the collaboration between the Swiss rider and the Red Bull Factory MXGP Team, with immediate effect.
Ducati's factory team in the MXGP World Championship will continue its 2026 campaign with Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen, starting from the German Grand Prix at Teutschenthal, scheduled for May 30-31.
Ducati would like to thank Jeremy, with whom the Italian manufacturer achieved two podium finishes in 2025, taking third place at Frauenfeld (Switzerland) and Ernée (France), and wishes him all the best for the continuation of his career.
- MXGP
Liqui Moly MXGP of GermanyWMX & EMX250
Sunday, May 31
- Studio ShowLiveMay 30 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMay 30 - 6:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMay 30 - 8:10 AM
- WMX Race 1LiveMay 30 - 8:50 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveMay 30 - 9:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMay 30 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMay 30 - 11:15 AM
- WMX Race 2LiveMay 31 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveMay 31 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMay 31 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMay 31 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMay 31 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMay 31 - 11:00 AM
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