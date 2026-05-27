Ducati and Jeremy Seewer End Contract Days Before MXGP of Germany

Jeremy Seewer and the Red Bull Factory MXGP Team have split, with an announcement made from the team this morning. Seewer earned the Italian brand it's first ever podium finish in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) last year at his home race in Switzerland and he backed it up with another podium in France, but things appeared to not be working out in 2026. Seewer's best overall finish this year was 15th (also his home race MXGP of Switzerland back in March).

There is a race this weekend in Germany (round seven of the 19-round championship). Will Seewer skip the MXGP of Germany this weekend or will he be racing on another bike?

Jeremy Seewer's 2026 MXGP Results to Date