Watch: MXGP of France Video Highlights
May 27, 2026, 9:00am
Over the weekend, the sixth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in France. In MX2, Triumph's Guillem Farres swept the motos to win the overall. Simon Längenfelder finished fifth overall but still leads the championship.
In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings took the overall win with 2-1 finishes over Lucas Coenen (1-2 finishes). Lucas Coenen still leads the MXGP standings.
View the results and championship standings below.
MXGP of France Results
MXGP
MXGP of France - MX2May 24, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Guillem Farres
|1 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Camden McLellan
|3 - 2
|Triumph
|3
|Mathis Valin
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Liam Everts
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Simon Längenfelder
|4 - 7
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of France - MXGPMay 24, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Kay de Wolf
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|6 - 4
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|281
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|273
|3
|Guillem Farres
|261
|4
|Liam Everts
|245
|5
|Camden McLellan
|233
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|286
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|284
|3
|Romain Febvre
|231
|4
|Tim Gajser
|223
|5
|Tom Vialle
|219