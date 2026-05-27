Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 30
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun May 31
News
Upcoming
WMX
Hangtown WMX
Fri Jun 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
Sat Jun 6
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 6
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 7
News
Full Schedule

Watch: MXGP of France Video Highlights

May 27, 2026, 9:00am
Occitanie, France MXGP of FranceFIM Motocross World Championship

Over the weekend, the sixth round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in France. In MX2, Triumph's Guillem Farres swept the motos to win the overall. Simon Längenfelder finished fifth overall but still leads the championship.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings took the overall win with 2-1 finishes over Lucas Coenen (1-2 finishes). Lucas Coenen still leads the MXGP standings.

View the results and championship standings below.

MXGP of France Results

MXGP

MXGP of France - MX2

May 24, 2026
Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 3 - 2 Triumph
3 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 2 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 5 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 4 - 7 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of France - MXGP

May 24, 2026
Lacapelle-Marival
Occitanie, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 2 - 1 Honda
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 7 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 4 - 5 Husqvarna
5 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 6 - 4 Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 281
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 273
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 261
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 245
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 233
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 286
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 284
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 231
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 223
5Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 219
Full Standings
Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted