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Weege Show Wednesday: Meet Lucas Coenen

May 20, 2026, 12:10pm
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship

There’s a 19-year-old phenom from Belgium leading this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), and now he and his twin brother (Sacha, ranked second in the MX2 class) are going to try motocross in America. Jason Weigandt meets Lucas Coenen to learn about his family background and how the brothers have fought their way to the top.

Brought to you by Yamaha, Yoshimura, Fly Racing, SuperLite Seats and Throttle Jockey.

Video: Jason Weigandt
Edit: Rob Filebark

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Confirmed: Coenen Brothers in for Three 2026 Pro Motocross Rounds This Summer Wed May 20 Confirmed: Coenen Brothers in for Three 2026 Pro Motocross Rounds This Summer Steve Matthes: Sacha (MX2) and Lucas (Current MXGP Leader) Coenen to Race Thunder Valley National on June 13 Tue May 19 Steve Matthes: Sacha (MX2) and Lucas (Current MXGP Leader) Coenen to Race Thunder Valley National on June 13
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