The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Championship now has two repeat winners in 2026. Steward Baylor Jr. took the win on Sunday at the Powerline park GNCC to join championship leader Jordan Ashburn as the only two repeat winners so far this season. Ashburn continues to lead the points on his Phoenix Honda, but Baylor has suffered through ups and downs on his Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki and sits fifth in points. He wasn't happy about Ashburn not being penalized at the previous race, but hasn't given up on getting back in the title hunt, now down 34 points. Ashburn was only 10th over the weekend, as this GNCC series has turned into a real roller coaster ride for everyone.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Craig Delong took second yesterday in Ohio after leading a bit, but Baylor tracked him down. AmPro Yamaha's Kailub Russell rallied to third overall.
The full GNCC series press release is below:
Kenda Tires Powerline Park Motorcycle Race Report
Baylor Clinches Second Win of 2026
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (May 18, 2026) – The 2026 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, concluded round seven on Sunday with an exciting day of motorcycle racing at the Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC in Ohio. Riders were met with beautiful weather and ideal conditions as some of the nation’s top off-road racers battled across the rugged Powerline Park terrain. From intense XC1 Open Pro battles to exciting racing throughout every class, the Ohio round delivered another memorable day of GNCC competition.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor Jr. earned his second victory of the 2026 GNCC Racing season after an impressive performance where he led the majority of the race at the front of the XC1 Open Pro field. Despite controlling much of the event, Baylor continued to face intense pressure and heated battles from his competitors throughout the day, forcing him to stay aggressive and focused until the checkered flag. His ability to maintain the lead while managing constant challenges showcased both his speed and experience on the demanding course.
“I got up front early, just tried to find my flow and noticed Craig [Delong] was going pretty fast, and I knew that he had some fast lines, so I followed those guys for a lap and I was able to pick apart some of the track where they were going fast and I kind of caught my groove again,” said Baylor. “I think they dropped 10 or 12 [seconds] on me but I was able to pick them back off pretty quick there on lap four and from there just smooth sailing, shifting up a gear and kind of riding - Craig was pretty easy to latch onto and showed me the fast lines today, so hats off to him, he rode great too.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|03:11:12.414
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:12:11.039
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Kailub Russell
|03:12:35.539
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Liam Draper
|03:12:36.933
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:14:03.993
|Australia
|Honda
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|137
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|128
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|121
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|112
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|103
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong put together a determined ride to earn second overall after battling at the front of the field throughout the race. DeLong kept the pressure on Baylor from the opening laps and even captured the lead briefly during an intense battle before Baylor reclaimed the top spot. Despite the tough competition and demanding conditions, DeLong remained consistent and strong to secure another impressive podium finish in the XC1 Open Pro class.
“I made a big, well it felt like a big push to the front, and it just felt nice to be able to be up front and leading laps,” said Delong. “Stu had kind of pulled over and let me by, but either way it was nice to be up front and lead. Once I got to the lead though, I was like, man, I might have tried a little bit too hard and kind of blew myself up a little and had to take a breather, but it was a tough day. It got hot there at the end, and the track wasn’t rough, but it was technical and it just took a lot out of you. I was struggling there at the end, but I kind of gritted it out that last lap and just kind of brought her in. I was hurting, but it’s nice to get up on the box.”
The AmPro Yamaha teammates of Kailub Russell and Liam Draper put on an exciting battle throughout the race as both riders remained in contention near the front of the XC1 Open Pro field. Russell would ultimately earn the final spot on the overall podium with a third-place finish after trading positions and pushing the pace alongside Draper for much of the event. Draper also delivered a strong performance as the teammates kept each other charging through the demanding conditions and showcased the strength of the AmPro Yamaha team at round seven.
“I knew after lap two, I was like, man, this is going to be a war of attrition, and I got such a bad start again, my bike didn’t fire and I had to fight my way through and just couldn’t get into position,” said Russell. “I would like to be up there with Stu, and those guys make my life a little bit easier because yeah, I was just having to expend a little too much energy to try and bridge that gap. It was brutal out there; it was deceivingly rough and really just beat your body. Your arms, my wrists and fingers are pretty shot right now. It was just brutal out there, but I’m happy to land back on the podium. All in all, it was a good day.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|03:14:03.993
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Brody Johnson
|03:16:00.268
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason T Tino
|03:17:11.060
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:24:33.652
|Parkersburg, WV
|Honda
|5
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:14:32.172
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
Putting together a strong and consistent ride through the demanding conditions at round seven was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan as he came through to earn fifth overall on the day and take his second XC2 250 Pro class win of the season. Riordan would endure a rough stretch but returned to the top spot as he worked his way back into winning form.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang and Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would come through to finish sixth and seventh overall with strong rides at the Kenda Tires Powerline Park GNCC. Strang pushed through the tough Ohio conditions to secure a sixth overall finish after battling consistently throughout the race, while Baylor continued to charge through the field to earn seventh overall against the stacked Pro competition. Both riders showcased their experience and determination as they collected valuable championship points on the demanding racecourse in Ohio.
Defending National Champion FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley returned to action at round seven and battled through to an eighth overall finish after suffering a crash at the previous round. Despite the setback from the previous event, the former champion delivered a solid performance against the deep XC1 Open Pro field.
“I got off to a great start, which I needed," said Kelley. "I was nursing some injuries today, so it was great to be out front. I did what I could, stayed off the ground, and managed to earn some good points. I hope to be healthy next round.”
Rookie XC1 FMF KTM rider Grant Davis, who nearly won last year's GNCC Championship as a 250cc rider, crashed out of the event.
Race Craft Off-Road/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson and Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn rounded out the top 10 overall finishers at round seven with determined rides through the demanding Powerline Park course. Johnson not only secured a top 10 overall finish but also earned second place in the XC2 250 Pro class after battling near the front of the class throughout the day. Ashburn, who earned two back-to-back wins at round five and six, unfortunately did not have the day he hoped for as he started out in fifth but would ultimately fall back to tenth overall on the day.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino battled through the challenging conditions in Ohio to earn a hard-fought third-place finish in the XC2 250 Pro class at round seven.
Jason Tino: “This was a terrible weekend to get sick. I’ve been bedridden since Friday, and just did the best that I could today. I had to completely change my style – I was out there just sitting down as much as I could. I did the best I could, and getting on the podium here honestly feels like a win within itself.”
Hunter Smith would come through to earn the Kenda Tires Powerline Park Top Amateur honors as he crossed the line 12th overall on the day and first in the 250 A class. Jiggs Fustini would push himself through, crossing the line 13th overall and first in the 4-Stroke A Lites class – earning him the second spot on the Top Amateur podium. Rounding out the Top Amateur podium was Colton Shields as he came through 15th overall and second in the 250 A class.
As the green flag waved for the WXC line, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede getting the jump off the line and earning the $100 Coppersmith Racing WXC holeshot award. Steede would hold onto the lead for the first two laps of the race, while FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards applied the pressure and closed the gap. Richards would make the pass on Steede while out on the third lap of the race, and she would hold that position until the checkered flag flew, earning her fourth win of the season. Steede would push through to finish second in the WXC class.
“It was tricky out there! It was so slippery, and the lappers made it a challenge as well – a lot of it came down to luck if you got through clean or not," said Richards. "And it was just a battle the whole way, we had such a good race. I love battling with Korie [Steede], I knew with that last lap move she was coming in a little hot, so I just checked up on that one, but I knew that whole last lap was going to be a sprint and we had a heap of fun out there. It feels good to come away with the win!”
"I got off to a killer start – grabbed the holeshot and led the whole first lap," recalled Steede. "On the second lap, we got into lapped riders and it was getting a little hairy as Brandy [Richards] and I went back and forth a couple of times. I just tried to keep looking and moving forward, and then on the last lap, I tried a really gnarly pass for the lead – I missed my rear brake and my wheels were off the ground! I ended up in a bush, but I rode my heart out and gave it my all. It sucks to come up short of the win, but we’ll be back at the next one.”
Caleb Johnson out of the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) class would finish third overall on the day in Ohio landing him a podium spot. Gavin Abboud and Lucas Skelton rounded out the top three in the 150 B Schoolboy class.
AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald continued to push her way through the rough, slick Ohio terrain for the duration of the two-hour ace. McDonald would look to have a mechanical issue at one point – having to make an unexpected stop for minor bike work and losing a little bit of time on the leaders. McDonald would cross the line to finish third in the WXC class, as she continues to hold the points lead after seven rounds of racing.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|01:57:30.433
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:57:48.459
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|02:02:37.478
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:08:56.058
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:13:08.110
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
The 8 a.m. youth race kicked off the day with some exciting race action where the top three YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) racers would battle back-and-forth for majority of the race. As the race got underway it was Gavin Harwell leading the way for the first three laps, with Phillip Arnold closing the gap and making a pass for the lead while out on the fourth lap. As the white flag flew, Harwell would make his way around Arnold once again with Hunter Hawkinberry pushing his way up to battle. Arnold would make the pass back for the top spot on the last lap, taking the overall and class win at round seven. Hawkinberry would also make a pass on Harwell and earn second overall and in class, as Harwell rounded out the top three youth bike overall racers and in the YXC1 class.
In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Deegan Caplinger earning the win, Evan Porter would win the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class, Jace Mitchell won the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) and James Razor would win the 85 (12-13) class. Tripp Lewis took home the 85 (11) class win, while Cash Knecht earned the 85 (7-10) class win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Matthew Simoneaux earning the win, Peyton Austin would win the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink would win the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Vaida Lavergne earning the class win for the sixth time this season, while Aubrey Tsakanikas earning the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and in the Girls 65 (7-11) class it was Matilda Revoyr earning the class win in Ohio. Liam Cecil would take home a win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.
In the Bike Micro race, it was Peyton Austin battling through to take the overall win and his MXC1 (8-9) class win at round seven in Ohio. Coming through the pack to take the second overall spot in the Bike Micro race was Jacobi Duvall, who also earned the MXC2 (6-8) class win at Powerline Park. Rounding out the top three overall Bike Micro finishers was Ryder Baricska who also took second in MXC1 (8-9).
In the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class it was Kolt Morrison taking the class win, Landon Babineau would come through to earn the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, while Weston Rose earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win and Weston Gaughenbaugh earned the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win in Ohio. Rylee Huff took home the Girls (6-9) class win and it would be Nathan Zhang earning the Micro-E (7-8) class win, followed by Jagger Weston earning the Micro-E (4-6) class win. In the Micro-E (4-6) Limited class it was Colby Hoffman taking the win, and Wake Taylor would come through to earn the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win. Blake Tenney would race in the Trail Rider (6-9) class and take home that class win.
The GNCC Racing Series will continue June 6 and 7 as racers and fans head to the legendary Watkins Glen International for a brand-new venue in New York. The event marks the first time GNCC Racing has returned to the state of New York since 2019, bringing excitement and anticipation for competitors eager to tackle the unique terrain surrounding the iconic motorsports venue. With championship battles heating up across every class, the return to Watkins Glen is expected to deliver another thrilling weekend of off-road racing for riders, teams and fans alike.