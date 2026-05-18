Rookie XC1 FMF KTM rider Grant Davis, who nearly won last year's GNCC Championship as a 250cc rider, crashed out of the event.

Race Craft Off-Road/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson and Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn rounded out the top 10 overall finishers at round seven with determined rides through the demanding Powerline Park course. Johnson not only secured a top 10 overall finish but also earned second place in the XC2 250 Pro class after battling near the front of the class throughout the day. Ashburn, who earned two back-to-back wins at round five and six, unfortunately did not have the day he hoped for as he started out in fifth but would ultimately fall back to tenth overall on the day.

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino battled through the challenging conditions in Ohio to earn a hard-fought third-place finish in the XC2 250 Pro class at round seven.

Jason Tino: “This was a terrible weekend to get sick. I’ve been bedridden since Friday, and just did the best that I could today. I had to completely change my style – I was out there just sitting down as much as I could. I did the best I could, and getting on the podium here honestly feels like a win within itself.”

Hunter Smith would come through to earn the Kenda Tires Powerline Park Top Amateur honors as he crossed the line 12th overall on the day and first in the 250 A class. Jiggs Fustini would push himself through, crossing the line 13th overall and first in the 4-Stroke A Lites class – earning him the second spot on the Top Amateur podium. Rounding out the Top Amateur podium was Colton Shields as he came through 15th overall and second in the 250 A class.

As the green flag waved for the WXC line, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede getting the jump off the line and earning the $100 Coppersmith Racing WXC holeshot award. Steede would hold onto the lead for the first two laps of the race, while FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards applied the pressure and closed the gap. Richards would make the pass on Steede while out on the third lap of the race, and she would hold that position until the checkered flag flew, earning her fourth win of the season. Steede would push through to finish second in the WXC class.