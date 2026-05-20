Confirmed: Coenen Brothers in for Three 2026 Pro Motocross Rounds This Summer

The following press release is from KTM:

MXGP stars to eye AMA Pro National Motocross selected appearances this summer

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP and MX2 Grand Prix winners, Lucas and Sacha Coenen, are planning three race outings in the 2026 AMA Pro National Motocross championship, part of the SuperMotocross (SMX) series.

Lucas Coenen currently leads the MXGP World Championship standings with the Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F and has two victories from the five rounds to-date. Sacha Coenen is 2nd in the MX2 category with the Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F, has led the most laps, has one win and three podiums, as well as a 100% record in Saturday Qualifying Heats. The twins wish to sample the American racing scene and the synergy with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in SMX (based in California) means a provisional plan has been formulated around the Belgians’ Grand Prix commitments.

Lucas and Sacha, together with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crew led by Davide De Carli in Europe and the squad helmed by Ian Harrison in the USA, have identified the following opportunities: The Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado on June 13th (splitting Grands Prix in Latvia and Italy), the Southwick National in Massachusetts on July 11th (placed between Grands Prix in South Africa and Great Britain) and the Ironman National Finals on August 29th (dividing Dutch and Turkish dates). These possible appointments constitute rounds three, five and eleven of the 11-race AMA calendar and depend on the trajectory of their 2026 motocross world championship bids.

The Coenens will enter the 450MX and 250MX classes relevant to their current competitions with the first ‘wildcard’ coming next month at Lakewood, a former Motocross of Nations venue.

Lucas Coenen:

“It’s official: we’re aiming for three rounds of the AMA outdoor series. It’s a dream to be able to do this while still focusing on our season. Really looking forward to it, will try to enjoy it as much as possible and it’ll be a crazy experience. I’m also looking forward to meeting a lot of fans. Super-pumped.”

Sacha Coenen:

“I’m really excited to do some races in the U.S. this year. Since we were kids we were watching the races there so it will be awesome to go over and try the tracks. I’m really thankful to KTM and all the people that made it happen. See you there.”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: