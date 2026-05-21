Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 24
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 30
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun May 31
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Testing the New Dunlop MX54 Hard-Packed Tires - Full Intro Video

May 21, 2026, 2:15pm

Dunlop has introduced the new hard-packed, front and rear MX54 tires. So, what is the difference from the MX53 to the MX54 tire? Is this new MX54 tire worth it? Kris Keefer and Simon Cudby went to the Dunlop MX54 Tire intro at Fox Raceway at Pala to test the new front and rear tires and give some initial thoughts and impressions. Plus, hear from Dunlop's Jay Clark and Jesse Wentland.  

Read the full press release from Dunlop.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby 

  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted