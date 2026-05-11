Watch: Salt Lake City SX Video Highlights
May 11, 2026, 9:20am
Round 17 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Salt Lake City SX as Cole Davies (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event, and Chase Sexton (Kawasaki) took the 450SX race win. Ken Roczen, who finished fifth, took the 450SX title.
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
Video Highlights
250SX
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:01.871
|49.841
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:04.316
|2.445
|50.607
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Anstie
|16:08.337
|4.021
|50.681
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.593
|8.257
|50.021
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:26.512
|9.920
|51.307
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:10.489
|50.459
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:12.585
|2.096
|50.862
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jorge Prado
|21:13.797
|1.213
|50.331
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|21:14.409
|0.612
|50.958
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|21:20.651
|6.243
|50.122
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450