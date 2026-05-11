Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 17 (of 17) - Salt Lake City SX in Salt Lake City, Utah
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:01.871
|49.841
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:04.316
|2.445
|50.607
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Max Anstie
|16:08.337
|4.021
|50.681
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.593
|8.257
|50.021
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:26.512
|9.920
|51.307
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Max Vohland
|16:29.954
|3.442
|51.746
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Derek Kelley
|16:31.413
|1.459
|52.097
|Riverside, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Hunter Yoder
|16:34.958
|3.545
|52.072
|Menifee, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Landen Gordon
|16:36.293
|1.335
|51.802
|Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Henry Miller
|16:37.053
|0.760
|52.373
|Rochester, MN
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:10.489
|50.459
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:12.585
|2.096
|50.862
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jorge Prado
|21:13.797
|1.213
|50.331
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|21:14.409
|0.612
|50.958
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|21:20.651
|6.243
|50.122
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|Justin Hill
|21:24.752
|4.102
|50.531
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:26.304
|1.553
|50.238
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:33.304
|7.000
|50.839
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|9
|Christian Craig
|21:39.903
|6.600
|51.306
|Temecula, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dean Wilson
|21:44.685
|4.783
|51.764
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Haiden Deegan (250SX West), Cole Davies (250SX East), and Ken Roczen (450SX) were the 2026 season champions.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|233
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|177
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|168
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|164
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|146
|6
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|121
|7
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|107
|8
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|107
|9
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|90
|10
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|86
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|231
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|180
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|160
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|140
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|137
|6
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|124
|7
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|104
|8
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|100
|9
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|94
|10
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|72
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|346
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|315
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|275
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|273
|6
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|237
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|203
|8
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|194
|9
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|189
|10
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|188
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 6 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|126
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|110
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|96
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|88
|6
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|73
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|67
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|61
|9
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|55
|10
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|54
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|135
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|129
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|115
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|85
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|72
|8
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|61
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|152
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|144
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|143
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|91
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|80
|7
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|77
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|52
|9
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|41
|10
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|39
2026 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 5 (of 7)
Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 5 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|244
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|241
|3
|Guillem Farres
|204
|4
|Liam Everts
|202
|5
|Camden McLellan
|185
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|170
|7
|Mathis Valin
|159
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|150
|9
|Valerio Lata
|133
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|114
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|231
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|227
|3
|Tom Vialle
|206
|4
|Tim Gajser
|198
|5
|Romain Febvre
|191
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|178
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|146
|8
|Kay de Wolf
|144
|9
|Andrea Adamo
|138
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|110
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles