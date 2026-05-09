He was asked if he could even compare previous titles (specifically his first MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship back in 2011) to this moment or not. He said each title is different for a reason but added, “This is by far my absolute favorite just because it has been such an incredibly long road of ups and downs.”

Roczen was trying his best to keep cool under the pressure but from the second the main event gate dropped and the #94 got into the lead, the fans were going crazy. The crowd was cheering him around the entire track for literally the entirety of the race and well into the post-race celebration afterwards, chanting “Kenny! Kenny! Kenny!”

“Every single lap in that main event felt like it was the last lap!” he said on the fans’ support. “It was pretty insane, you know, just from the fans! …It was insane every single lap. Every single lap felt like it was a championship last lap, so it was pretty cool. I’m speechless. …It’s like everything just got boosted to another level. I’ve never felt anything like that, and no one can take that from me.”