Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna to Close at the End of 2026?

Today, Husqvarna announced that following the end of the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship season, there will be a shift from an in-house factory effort to instead supporting independent teams for 2027. What does this mean? The press release says they will "develop an engine leasing program in North America within professional racing. Building on an existing structure, the program will make factory level engines and suspension components available for select teams and riders through a leasing model."

Sounds like the factory-level Rockstar Husqvarna team will be no more for 2027. This would probably be the end of Rockstar Energy branding with Husqvarna, as well. Will a strong privateer-level team pony up for the factory suspension and engine leasing program and take the mantle for the brand?

As for the riders currently on the team, we're hearing that only 250 riders Daxton Bennick and Ryder DiFrancesco will definitely have rides next year, likely as Red Bull KTM 250 racers.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team manager Nathan Ramsey said ahead of the Cleveland Supercross that three of the current riders are locked in for contracts through the 2027 season. However, things could have changed since Ramsey said this back on April 17. Ramsey said on Friday ahead of the Cleveland round:

“Yup, so we have: Malcolm has another year through ‘27, as well as Dax [Bennick] and Ryder D.”

Based on what Ramsey said, that leaves RJ Hampshire (450) and Casey Cochran (250) without a ride. Again, the situation could have changed since his comments about three weeks ago. Hampshire, whose contract was supposedly up at the end of 2026 anyways, has taken to social media to comment on the situation: