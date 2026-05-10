Two stories for Malcolm Stewart this weekend. On one end he races and finished eighth. Okay. That's one thing. The bigger story is this week's news that Rockstar Energy Husqvarna is closing up shop and that Stewart, who was supposed to have a deal for 2026 and 2027, is out of a ride. We caught up to him after the race to find out what's happening.

Racer X: This probably isn’t the way you envisioned yourself coming into the finale, but you had some good moments out there. How was it for you?

Malcolm Stewart: Every time I come here to Salt Lake the fans are always awesome. We didn’t have the best result tonight [eighth in 450SX], but sometimes that’s what racing is about. There are highs, there are lows. I don’t feel like tonight was a low, it was more of just, not the best night. The track was tough and it was very hard to make up time. Obviously in the whoops I had an advantage, but I was losing time everywhere else. I didn’t do myself any favors on the start and by the time I caught up to those guys the race was almost over. But it is what it is, and huge shoutout to Ken Roczen for winning that championship. That was really cool to see those two go into it like that. I love seeing tight battles like that. Obviously I’d like to be the one who’s in it, but when you’re not, you get to watch and it’s pretty cool.