When Dustin Pipes started his HEP Motorsports Suzuki team over a handful of years ago, this was the end goal: race wins en route to a 450SX Championship.
"I think seven, eight years ago when we started the team, no one really saw it," Pipes said after Ken Roczen claimed the 2026 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross title Saturday night. "But that was always the plan to build, to be this type of team to where we can be in this spot. Four years ago when we got Ken, it's Ken Roczen. He's won titles. He's won so much stuff. So, you always have that chance."
"But you know, I'll say at round one at Anaheim, I really saw his demeanor and where he was and I really thought we were going to be in this, you know, from the get go," Pipes continued. "So, even down 31, even when I was getting the questions, if we're battling for third, I just knew what his mindset was. And so for me, there was never really a doubt that we would be at least in a position to compete for it. 2026 was the year. So, I wish it would have came sooner, but I'm glad to get it done with Ken. I'm so happy for him and his family and what they've been through. It means a lot that our first titles with Ken. It means it means the world to me."
Pipes, racer turned team owner, said he was sweating it out while watching the action unfold down the stretch.
"Last week I was nervous," Pipes admitted. "Denver there's kind of so much that could go wrong. You didn't want to throw away your position, right? And get like a seventh or something. But today was really simple. I got to be honest with you. It was very...before the main...I always get wigged out, I'll be honest with you. It doesn't matter if we're at a local race. But yeah, it was simple. It was...we kind of knew what we needed to do: we got to beat one guy and that was our focus. So yeah, it's just it was cool. I don't know what I don't know the words. I'm just happy."
Pipes was riding the high, taking time for himself to cry after finally accomplishing the team's goal.
"Just a lot of emotions." he said. "Very, very proud of Ken. Very, very proud of the team. And it takes each and every one of the people to get something like this done down to the truck drivers, down to the parts guys at the shop. This is really a team effort. And they're like family. So, I'm very, very proud to do this for them. F%$#ing stoked."
On top of Roczen overcoming a 31-point deficit in the late stages of the season, it is well-documented that the team had to overcome off-track obstacles as well. Team manager Larry Brooks had a fight with Colon cancer that kept him away from the races although he was still an instrumental aspect in Roczen and team's success this year.
"They all stepped up," Pipes said on his staff. "And Larry is very, very much involved. I mean, he's kind of the voice to Ken during the week, and we just kind of try to stay out of the way and provide it when we can. But yeah, Larry was on a, like a work release, home, you know what I mean? He was still very much involved. He was in every meeting that we've been in during the week. And I mean, we must have talked three or four times during the day on race day. So yeah, Larry was a huge part of this the whole season.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|346
Watch the full media briefing with Pipes below.