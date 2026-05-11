When Dustin Pipes started his HEP Motorsports Suzuki team over a handful of years ago, this was the end goal: race wins en route to a 450SX Championship.

"I think seven, eight years ago when we started the team, no one really saw it," Pipes said after Ken Roczen claimed the 2026 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross title Saturday night. "But that was always the plan to build, to be this type of team to where we can be in this spot. Four years ago when we got Ken, it's Ken Roczen. He's won titles. He's won so much stuff. So, you always have that chance."

"But you know, I'll say at round one at Anaheim, I really saw his demeanor and where he was and I really thought we were going to be in this, you know, from the get go," Pipes continued. "So, even down 31, even when I was getting the questions, if we're battling for third, I just knew what his mindset was. And so for me, there was never really a doubt that we would be at least in a position to compete for it. 2026 was the year. So, I wish it would have came sooner, but I'm glad to get it done with Ken. I'm so happy for him and his family and what they've been through. It means a lot that our first titles with Ken. It means it means the world to me."