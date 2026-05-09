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Philadelphia
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  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
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The Old Gray
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Supercross
Denver
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450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
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  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
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Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
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  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
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GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 16
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Nail Biter Preview with Ryan Dungey Plus LCQ Winner Cade Clason

May 9, 2026, 1:20am

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to preview the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in 2026, with Ryan Dungey talking about his final title, when it was close in 2017. Then Cade Clason weighs in on retirement and winning the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge. And Weege gives money to Tristian Lane! Presented by Honda and the CRF450R and CRF250R. Can Hunter Lawrence claim Honda's third 450SX title since 2023?

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