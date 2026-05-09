Weege Show: Nail Biter Preview with Ryan Dungey Plus LCQ Winner Cade Clason

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to preview the final round of Monster Energy Supercross in 2026, with Ryan Dungey talking about his final title, when it was close in 2017. Then Cade Clason weighs in on retirement and winning the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge. And Weege gives money to Tristian Lane! Presented by Honda and the CRF450R and CRF250R. Can Hunter Lawrence claim Honda's third 450SX title since 2023?