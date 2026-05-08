You can watch the 2026 PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge LIVE on the starting at 4:50 p.m. Eastern time/2:50 p.m. Mountain time. An archived version of the race will air on PulpMX, Vurbmoto, and Racer X YouTube pages.

If you want to follow live timing and scoring, download the Vurbmoto Prospect app for FREE on the App Store and Google Play.

If you want a chance to win a brand-new 2026 Yamaha YZ450 and other prizes with all donations going to the prize poll, grab a ticket here.

Below is the entry list.