Watch: Roczen, Lawrence, Deegan, and Davies Pre-Race Finale Press Conference Live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
May 8, 2026, 12:30pm
Ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship finale, there will be a press conference today ahead of press day riding and the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge.
Pre-Race Press Conference Details
Hosted by Jason Thomas and Haley Shanley
Doors open at 10:00 a.m. local time
Formal Press Conference at 11:00 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific)
Featured Athletes
450SMX Class
Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence
250SMX Class
Western Division Champion - Haiden Deegan
Eastern Division Champion – Cole Davies
Riding sessions to follow press conference
12:30 – 1:30 pm
250SMX – top 10 E/W
450SMX – top 20
Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.
- Supercross
Salt Lake CityKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 9
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 9 - 1:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveMay 9 - 1:00 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 9 - 6:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveMay 9 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveMay 9 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)May 10 - 3:00 PM
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Main image by Mitch Kendra