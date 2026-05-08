Results Archive
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 16
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Roczen, Lawrence, Deegan, and Davies Pre-Race Finale Press Conference Live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

May 8, 2026, 12:30pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship finale, there will be a press conference today ahead of press day riding and the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by Jason Thomas and Haley Shanley
Doors open at 10:00 a.m. local time
Formal Press Conference at 11:00 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific)

Featured Athletes

450SMX Class
Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence  

250SMX Class
Western Division Champion - Haiden Deegan
Eastern Division Champion – Cole Davies   

Riding sessions to follow press conference
12:30 – 1:30 pm
250SMX – top 10 E/W
450SMX – top 20

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 9
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 10 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted