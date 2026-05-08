The 17th and final round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 9, as Rice-Eccles Stadium. This will be the tenth round for both 250SX divisions as we will have the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown bringing us together for Haiden Deegan's final 250 race of his career ahead of his move to the premier class. But all eyes will be on the 450SX title fight, as just one single point separates Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence. Roczen and Lawrence both have five wins each, and somehow if the two would tie on points without either winning the race, Lawrence's five P2 finishes will have the tie breaker over Roczen's three.

Check out how to watch the Salt Lake City SX below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the Salt Lake City SX: the heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off until next weekend's Powerline Park GNCC in Ohio on May 16 and 17.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.

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