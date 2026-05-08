Results Archive
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Coty Schock
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 16
News
Full Schedule

Video: Salt Lake City Supercross Finale Preview and Injury Report

May 8, 2026, 11:15am
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round 17, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over Rice-Eccles Stadium for one epic finale. Ken Roczen leads Hunter Lawrence by just one single point. Plus, our third 250SX East/West Showdown!

Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.

Read the full text version of the injury report.

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 9
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 9 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 6:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      May 9 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 10 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
Salt Lake City Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted