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Updates on Bogle, Shaw, Savatgy, Aiello, Heading Into Salt Lake City SX

Updates on Bogle, Shaw, Savatgy, Aiello, Heading Into Salt Lake City SX

May 7, 2026, 2:00pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The final round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out

Anderson has been dealing with a thyroid problem that hasn’t allowed him to train and ride at a professional level. He’s out for SLC.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out with a broken wrist sustained at A1 on press day.

Justin Bogle – Concussion | In

Bogle will return to racing in SLC after sustaining a concussion in St. Louis.

Austin Forkner – Hand | Out

Forkner is working toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championhsip, where he’ll race a 250.

RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out

Hampshire sustained two broken metatarsals in his foot when his handlebars landed on it. He should be back for Pro Motocross.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle before the season and hasn’t raced since. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.

Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out

Miller is out with a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg is out after suffering a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego.

Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out

Plessinger sustained a labral tear in his hip in Birmingham. He’s out for SLC.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy went down during qualifying in Denver and dislocated his wrist. He’ll miss the finale in SLC.

Lane Shaw – Lung, Ribs, Head | Out

Shaw crashed hard and got run over in his heat race in Denver. The result was a collapsed lung, four broken ribs, and a minor concussion. He’s been released from the hospital and is working on recovering.

250SX West Division

Kai Aiello – Wrist | Out

Aiello dislocated and broke his wrist during qualifying in Denver. He’s out for SLC.

Julien Beaumer – Back | Out

Beaumer is look forward to Pro Motocross after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year.

Anthony Bourdon – Arms | Out

Bourdon is out with ligament damage and multiple fractures in both wrists.

Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out

Chambers is out due to two broken wrists sustained while practicing.

Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out

Hymas is back on the bike preparing for Pro Motocross after dislocating his left shoulder at A2.

Matti Jorgensen – Wrist | Out

Jorgensen dislocated and broke his wrist while practicing and is out for the finale.

Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out

Mosiman is out after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.

250SX East Division

Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | Out

Adams was landed on in Cleveland and sustained several injuries to his thumb and arm. He is out for this weekend. 

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown sustained a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham. He is out for SLC.

Izaih Clark – Femur | Out

Clark is out with a broken femur sustained in Philadelphia.

Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out

Cochran is out with a collarbone injury, which started before the season and was reaggravated in Detroit.

Evan Ferry – Knee, Leg | Out

Ferry recently had surgery for a torn ACL, which he sustained in Nashville. He’s out for the time being.

Valentin Guillod - Ribs | Out

Guillod is working toward being ready for the 450 Class in Pro Motocross after breaking some ribs during qualifying in Cleveland.

Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out

Masterpool is out with a torn labrum sustained while preparing for Arlington.

Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out

Oehlhof is out due to a broken femur.

Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out

Park is out with a torn labrum, which he sustained in Birmingham.

Bryce Shelly – Foot | Out

Shelley broke his foot in Indianapolis. He’s out for SLC.

Jo Shimoda – Ankle | Out

Shimoda is out due to a small fracture in his left fibula, sustained in St. Louis.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the season after injuring his right Achilles tendon in Birmingham.

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