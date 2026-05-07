The final round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Ongoing Medical Issues | Out
Anderson has been dealing with a thyroid problem that hasn’t allowed him to train and ride at a professional level. He’s out for SLC.
Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out
Bloss is out with a broken wrist sustained at A1 on press day.
Justin Bogle – Concussion | In
Bogle will return to racing in SLC after sustaining a concussion in St. Louis.
Austin Forkner – Hand | Out
Forkner is working toward being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championhsip, where he’ll race a 250.
RJ Hampshire – Foot | Out
Hampshire sustained two broken metatarsals in his foot when his handlebars landed on it. He should be back for Pro Motocross.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out
Lawrence fractured his foot/ankle before the season and hasn’t raced since. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.
Max Miller – Arm, Leg, Head | Out
Miller is out with a concussion, a compound fracture to the radius and ulna on the right arm, and a spiral fracture to the right tibia.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out
Oldenburg is out after suffering a concussion and a broken left arm in San Diego.
Aaron Plessinger – Hip | Out
Plessinger sustained a labral tear in his hip in Birmingham. He’s out for SLC.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy went down during qualifying in Denver and dislocated his wrist. He’ll miss the finale in SLC.
Lane Shaw – Lung, Ribs, Head | Out
Shaw crashed hard and got run over in his heat race in Denver. The result was a collapsed lung, four broken ribs, and a minor concussion. He’s been released from the hospital and is working on recovering.
250SX West Division
Kai Aiello – Wrist | Out
Aiello dislocated and broke his wrist during qualifying in Denver. He’s out for SLC.
Julien Beaumer – Back | Out
Beaumer is look forward to Pro Motocross after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra sustained last year.
Anthony Bourdon – Arms | Out
Bourdon is out with ligament damage and multiple fractures in both wrists.
Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out
Chambers is out due to two broken wrists sustained while practicing.
Chance Hymas – Shoulder | Out
Hymas is back on the bike preparing for Pro Motocross after dislocating his left shoulder at A2.
Matti Jorgensen – Wrist | Out
Jorgensen dislocated and broke his wrist while practicing and is out for the finale.
Michael Mosiman – Elbow, Hand | Out
Mosiman is out after dislocating his elbow and breaking his radius, fingers, and multiple bones in his hand while preparing for Birmingham.
250SX East Division
Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | Out
Adams was landed on in Cleveland and sustained several injuries to his thumb and arm. He is out for this weekend.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown sustained a broken collarbone and dislocated wrist sustained in Birmingham. He is out for SLC.
Izaih Clark – Femur | Out
Clark is out with a broken femur sustained in Philadelphia.
Casey Cochran – Collarbone | Out
Cochran is out with a collarbone injury, which started before the season and was reaggravated in Detroit.
Evan Ferry – Knee, Leg | Out
Ferry recently had surgery for a torn ACL, which he sustained in Nashville. He’s out for the time being.
Valentin Guillod - Ribs | Out
Guillod is working toward being ready for the 450 Class in Pro Motocross after breaking some ribs during qualifying in Cleveland.
Ty Masterpool – Shoulder | Out
Masterpool is out with a torn labrum sustained while preparing for Arlington.
Leum Oehlhof – Femur | Out
Oehlhof is out due to a broken femur.
Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out
Park is out with a torn labrum, which he sustained in Birmingham.
Bryce Shelly – Foot | Out
Shelley broke his foot in Indianapolis. He’s out for SLC.
Jo Shimoda – Ankle | Out
Shimoda is out due to a small fracture in his left fibula, sustained in St. Louis.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is out for the season after injuring his right Achilles tendon in Birmingham.