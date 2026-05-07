4. Deegan Breaking Records

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan dominated the 250 class yet again in Denver. With the title already locked up, this win had no influence on the 2026 250SX West Division Championship, but it did influence the record books.

This was Haiden’s 28th career 250 SX/MX win, surpassing his soon-to-be rival, Jett Lawrence. It was also his 50th career 250 SX/MX podium, surpassing James Stewart in that category. At this point, there is nothing to say about Haiden Deegan that has not been said. He has put together one of the all-time great small-bore careers, and we all await Fox Raceway for further evaluation of the sport’s latest superstar.

Related: Why is Haiden Deegan Still Racing 250SX?

5. Levi’s BACK

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen came to Denver with just a few days of riding since we last saw him at the East/West Showdown in St. Louis. If you remember back to Birmingham, Kitchen led about half the race but then faded due to some sort of back issue. He toughed out St. Louis and then took some time to heal up.

Levi was off the bike a few weeks and only began riding days before Denver. A little rest, yoga, and therapy did Kitchen some good and he was back on form Saturday night. After making an early pass on Turner to get into second, Levi kept the gap to Haiden Deegan respectable and secured his fourth runner-up finish of the season.

6. Tomac’s Surprise Return

When Red Bull KTM’s Eli Tomac pulled out of the Cleveland Supercross after a crash in qualifying, many expected not to see the #3 behind a gate until round one of Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway. However, on Wednesday we got a pleasant surprise when the news broke that Tomac would be returning for his home race in Denver.

Eli was in a well-documented slump prior to Cleveland, so it was unknown what version of him that we would see but he found himself back on the podium and it was the best Tomac we have seen since Indianapolis. When asked about why he chose to return for the final two rounds Eli explained, “The best thing for me to do right now is to go race. At least that is my mindset with it. I just like to go racing.”

Another thing worth mentioning about Tomac’s return was his tire selection. The last couple rounds before his injury, Eli had gone back to his beloved scoop tire but in Denver he, alongside his KTM teammate Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks, debuted a new prototype tire from Dunlop. The Dunlop MC790 is designed to be a middle ground between the MX14 scoop and MX34 regular knobby tire. Although the tire is directional, many riders that have tested the tire say they like it better backwards and Tomac experimented with the direction of the tire throughout the day.

7. Prado Vs. Webb Part 2

In the Detroit SX main event, Cooper Webb went for an overzealous pass on Red Bull KTM’s Jorge Prado in the early stages of the race and took them both down. Webb found himself behind Prado again in Denver and it was fireworks once more.

Prado and Webb ran 2-3 early in the main event, and although Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac got between them at times, the two of them settled into fourth and fifth and ran wheel to wheel for much of the race. The gap would yo-yo from time to time as Webb came under pressure from his Monster Energy Yamha Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper, but with less than a minute left on the clock, Coop went for the pass on Prado. As Prado came over to protect his line, the two tangled and both found themselves stood up on the top of a bowl turn, causing Coop to fall over and finish a season-worse 11th.

After a three-race string of runner-up finishes, Webb struggled in Denver and that crash was a fitting end to frustrating day. With the championship off the table, will he look to repay the favor to Prado in Salt Lake?