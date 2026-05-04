After a qualifying crash kept him on the sidelines for the Cleveland and Philadelphia SX points-paying races, Eli Tomac returned to action at his home state Denver SX. It was a strong day for the Colorado native, as the two-time 450SX champion looked more like himself than he had in the few weeks leading up to his Cleveland SX qualifying crash. He thinks an early race stall hindered his end result of third (behind the only two riders mathematically still in the 450SX title fight), but it was still a good day.

“I’m thankful to be back for Denver,” Tomac said. “It’s a special crowd, a special race for me to get back here. And I love being at a similar elevation to where I practice at home, so, the bike always feels like it’s at home and it is, right?”

“Overall was happy with the race, outside of my stall,” he continued. “That put me out of a chance to staying near the front there or even maybe fighting for second place and that’s very frustrating. But to bounce back to this from coming off being beat up, I’m pretty happy with the third.”

He added some more content on his mistake.

“I was angry…and I basically double stalled it,” he said. “I started the bike up, let the clutch out and it spun again so it killed the motor and I had to start it again. So, yeah, I was frustrated…it was frustrating. And then I was like, ‘Wow, I really just lost touch with the front of the race’ so that was tough.”

“But overall, the season’s, talk about a roller coaster, it’s been a serious one,” he continued. “But, to get back to the podium for me, was a pretty big deal.”