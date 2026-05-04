“On paper it might not look like the best, but the feeling was awesome.”

That was a snippet from Dylan Ferrandis’ post-race recap quote in the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team post-race release after the Denver SX.

Ferrandis was charging forward in the main event but had a collision with his former Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Justin Cooper late in the race while battling for sixth. He remounted and finished tenth.

Related: Justin Cooper on Crash with Dylan Ferrandis: “We were both going for the line and we kind of just locked bars and went down"

Ferrandis’ riding has looked significantly better since returning from his thumb injury at the Daytona SX, which again, can partly be credited to improvements with the Ducati Desmo450 MX.

Ferrandis’ full post-race quote read:

“It was a really good moto, the bike was the best I have had this season. I ended up having a bad start, but I gave it everything I had and came from behind… I passed a bunch of guys. With Justin Cooper we were fighting for a position and came together in the sand. On paper it might not look like the best, but the feeling was awesome. I passed a lot of good guys, the bike was really, really good. Just need to stop making little mistakes.”

Watch the incident starting at the 2:07 mark in the video highlights below.