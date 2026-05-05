Did you think he was being too nice? To me, I thought they both ratcheted up their levels a little bit, you know, battling each other?

J-Coop fell into Webb's pace, and yeah, it's not Webb's job just to let him by. So I have to understand that, as racers, but as a representative of the whole team, it is frustrating because I felt like there was a podium there for Justin.

I would agree with that. He was on it, man.

And should he be more aggressive with his teammate? Maybe. I don't want him to take him out either, but, yeah [he could be more aggressive] and I think Coop [Webb] would be okay with that. I also don't think Webb knew how quick Justin was going or where he came from, and his thought process probably is like ‘If he gets by me he's stuck behind Prado [anyway].’ But yeah, it's frustrating. I think unfortunately the results don't show where Justin should have finished.

What was the anger level from them after the race?

[Long pause] I mean, Justin is pissed. He sat out here in his gear for probably half an hour. But I also would have liked to see Justin try to take a different line in the whoops to get around Webb because he was just kind of stuck there, but yeah, he should be pissed. I hope he is.

And then when you go further back or further earlier in the race, you know, everybody got around Prado except for one guy, and Jorge's really good at that. We know that. But also Coop's race also could have changed had he been able to get by Prado, and then that frustrated him to no end, and everybody's going by Coop and going by Prado. Like at that point he's losing it too.

One hundred percent. I mean, I think it took Eli a while to get by Prado as well, but obviously Coop's already had a couple of incidents with Prado throughout the year and I mean, he's racing his race too. I don't really like some of it, but hey, it's his race. He's not the only guy out there doing that. Coop, I think, made some attempts at passing and maybe in the wrong areas. And then, yeah, I think that took the wind out of his sails.

Then he goes for a block pass and he falls down!

Yeah, that's frustrating. I don't know, I've only rewatched it once, so I don't know what's happening, and he's down. So yeah, definitely frustrating. I mean, I don't think Justin's happy with his teammate and I know Webb's not happy with the results, so…

Watch the incidents in the 450SX highlights below.