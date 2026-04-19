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Watch: Cleveland SX Video Highlights

April 19, 2026, 1:50pm
Watch: Cleveland SX Video Highlights
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round 14 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Cleveland SX as Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) won the 250SX East Division overall and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) took the 450SX overall win.

Cole Davies (third on the night) continues to lead the 250SX East Division championship standings as Hunter Lawrence (Honda) has a one-point lead over Roczen in the 450SX standings.

Recommended Reading

Thomas: Sun Apr 19 Thomas: "It had to be a horrific experience. Wearing fuel is not a comfortable existence" Wil Hahn After All 5 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Riders Land on Podium in Cleveland: Sun Apr 19 Wil Hahn After All 5 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Riders Land on Podium in Cleveland: "This was fricken huge" Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing” Sun Apr 19 Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing” Roczen on Lapping Lawrence in Wild Triple Crown Finale: “I almost couldn’t believe that he was there and I was lapping him” Sun Apr 19 Roczen on Lapping Lawrence in Wild Triple Crown Finale: “I almost couldn’t believe that he was there and I was lapping him”

There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

Video Highlights

250SX

Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 2 - 1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 4 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 5 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 1 - 3 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 3 - 5 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 - 1 Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 3 - 1 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 7 - 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 6 - 7 - 6 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Post-Race Press Conference | Round 14 Cleveland | Supercross 2026

Supercross 2026 - Round 14, Cleveland | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 4/18/26 | Motorsports on NBC

SMX Insider Post Race Show | Round 14 Cleveland | SuperMotocross 2026

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