Watch: Cleveland SX Video Highlights
April 19, 2026, 1:50pm
Round 14 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday. Check out the video highlights from the Cleveland SX as Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) won the 250SX East Division overall and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) took the 450SX overall win.
Cole Davies (third on the night) continues to lead the 250SX East Division championship standings as Hunter Lawrence (Honda) has a one-point lead over Roczen in the 450SX standings.
Recommended Reading
Sun Apr 19 Thomas: "It had to be a horrific experience. Wearing fuel is not a comfortable existence" Sun Apr 19 Wil Hahn After All 5 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Riders Land on Podium in Cleveland: "This was fricken huge" Sun Apr 19 Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing” Sun Apr 19 Roczen on Lapping Lawrence in Wild Triple Crown Finale: “I almost couldn’t believe that he was there and I was lapping him”
There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
Video Highlights
250SX
Supercross
Cleveland - 250SX EastApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|2 - 1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|4 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|5 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|1 - 3 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|3 - 5 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX
Supercross
Cleveland - 450SXApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2 - 1
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 1 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|7 - 3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|6 - 7 - 6
|Honda CRF450R