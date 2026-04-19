Well, that’s it for Eli Tomac, who crashed hard in qualifying and didn’t line up for the main events. What happened with his crash?

Those whoops were absolutely treacherous. There were many crashes and even more close calls so seeing him go down wasn’t all that surprising. Some will point to the tire choice (scoop), and maybe that was a factor, but those whoops were sketchy on a level we don’t often see. He was still blitzing when many others realized that was a fool’s errand and it bit him. If anything, I would say that once things went a bit wonky, the tire makes it less likely to be able to reel it back in. The “feel” and “control” of that tire is less friendly so it can get to crazy town more quickly than a standard tire.

Things couldn’t have gone much better for Ken Roczen, who took the overall and moved to within a single point of Hunter Lawrence for the lead. How much does the pressure ramp up for Roczen now with just three races left?

I don’t know if the pressure is more on Ken now than Hunter. Ken seems like he is enjoying all of this so much. This is the most relevant he has been in a championship, this late, in a very long time. If he can stay loose, he’s taking this to SLC.

Speaking of Lawrence, things came unraveled in the final 450SX race. After his first crash he was dealing with race gas splashing all over him. How does something like that cut into a rider’s focus?

It had to be a horrific experience. Wearing fuel is not a comfortable existence. Trying to keep it off his goggle lens, and also wondering if he has enough fuel to finish the main event… none of those things are enviable. Further, he knows he’s losing massive points in the championship. Pardon the pun but it was a “when it rains, it pours,” situation. Give the man a lot of credit for his composure, though.