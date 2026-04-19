Chaos in Cleveland! After Eli Tomac went down in qualifying, Hunter Lawrence struggled in the third main event in the Triple Crown format as the third championship threat, Ken Roczen, took the overall win. After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers, but we cut the best clips and made them into a seven-minute video below.
Podium riders include: Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, Justin Hill, Cole Davies, and Nate Thrasher.
Cleveland SX Overall Results
Supercross
Cleveland - 250SX EastApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|2 - 1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|4 - 2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|5 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|1 - 3 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|3 - 5 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Supercross
Cleveland - 450SXApril 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|2 - 2 - 1
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 1 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|7 - 3 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|6 - 7 - 6
|Honda CRF450R