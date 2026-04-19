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Roczen on Lapping Lawrence in Wild Triple Crown Finale: “I almost couldn’t believe that he was there and I was lapping him”

Roczen on Lapping Lawrence in Wild Triple Crown Finale: “I almost couldn’t believe that he was there and I was lapping him”

April 19, 2026, 2:00pm
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Chaos in Cleveland! After Eli Tomac went down in qualifying, Hunter Lawrence struggled in the third main event in the Triple Crown format as the third championship threat, Ken Roczen, took the overall win. After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers, but we cut the best clips and made them into a seven-minute video below.

Podium riders include: Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, Justin Hill, Cole Davies, and Nate Thrasher

Cleveland SX Overall Results

Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 2 - 1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 4 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 5 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 1 - 3 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 3 - 5 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX

April 18, 2026
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 2 - 2 - 1 Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 5 - 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 3 - 1 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 7 - 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 6 - 7 - 6 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
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