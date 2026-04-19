Chaos in Cleveland! After Eli Tomac went down in qualifying, Hunter Lawrence struggled in the third main event in the Triple Crown format as the third championship threat, Ken Roczen, took the overall win. After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers, but we cut the best clips and made them into a seven-minute video below.

Podium riders include: Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, Justin Hill, Cole Davies, and Nate Thrasher.