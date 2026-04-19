Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing”
The Cleveland SX Triple Crown was a tough day in the office for Hunter Lawrence. He finished first and fifth in the first two races of the three-race format but found himself on the ground twice in race three before finishing 14th. The 1-5-14 finishes gave Lawrence sixth overall on the night as his closest championship competitor Ken Roczen finished 2-2-1 for the overall win.
Lawrence’s ten-point advantage over Roczen in the championship is now down to just one single point with three rounds remaining.
Despite the tough day, Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom spoke to media after the race, saying he still fully be believes in his rider.
Said Lindstrom:
“That's one of the best attributes that that Hunter has is his, his mental focus and also his ability to just stay even, not to go too high, not go too low, and, you know, when he can deal with these situations very well emotionally. …I think that going to the next three, he feels very strong that he is the guy. So, and that's the way I feel too, because he gives me that much, you know, belief in the way that he acts. So, I'm still really, really confident for the last 3 and looking forward to getting it done.”
Watch the full 450SX highlights below.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|286
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|285
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|264
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|233