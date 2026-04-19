The Cleveland SX Triple Crown was a tough day in the office for Hunter Lawrence. He finished first and fifth in the first two races of the three-race format but found himself on the ground twice in race three before finishing 14th. The 1-5-14 finishes gave Lawrence sixth overall on the night as his closest championship competitor Ken Roczen finished 2-2-1 for the overall win.

Lawrence’s ten-point advantage over Roczen in the championship is now down to just one single point with three rounds remaining.

Despite the tough day, Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom spoke to media after the race, saying he still fully be believes in his rider.

Said Lindstrom: