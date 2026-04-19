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Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing”

April 19, 2026, 2:35pm
Lars Lindstrom on Hunter Lawrence After Cleveland Chaos: “He's one of the best guys at getting over the hump, refocusing and going on to the next thing”
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Cleveland SX Triple Crown was a tough day in the office for Hunter Lawrence. He finished first and fifth in the first two races of the three-race format but found himself on the ground twice in race three before finishing 14th. The 1-5-14 finishes gave Lawrence sixth overall on the night as his closest championship competitor Ken Roczen finished 2-2-1 for the overall win.

Lawrence’s ten-point advantage over Roczen in the championship is now down to just one single point with three rounds remaining.

Despite the tough day, Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom spoke to media after the race, saying he still fully be believes in his rider. 

Said Lindstrom:

“That's one of the best attributes that that Hunter has is his, his mental focus and also his ability to just stay even, not to go too high, not go too low, and, you know, when he can deal with these situations very well emotionally. …I think that going to the next three, he feels very strong that he is the guy. So, and that's the way I feel too, because he gives me that much, you know, belief in the way that he acts. So, I'm still really, really confident for the last 3 and looking forward to getting it done.”

Recommended Reading

Cleveland SX: Roczen Wins, Tomac Injured; Thrasher Wins 250SX Overall, and More Sat Apr 18 Cleveland SX: Roczen Wins, Tomac Injured; Thrasher Wins 250SX Overall, and More Watch Video: Eli Tomac Takes Big Hit in Qualifying Crash in Whoops at Cleveland Supercross [Update: OUT For Remainder of Day] Sat Apr 18 Watch Video: Eli Tomac Takes Big Hit in Qualifying Crash in Whoops at Cleveland Supercross [Update: OUT For Remainder of Day]

Watch the full 450SX highlights below.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 286
2Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 285
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 264
4Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 255
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 233
Full Standings

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