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Live Written Updates and Results From Cleveland Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Cleveland Supercross

April 18, 2026, 8:30am
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans. For the first since 1995, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back in The Land! With just four races remaining in the 2026 season, Huntington Bank Field hosts not only a long-awaited return to Ohio—becoming the latest venue to host an AMA Supercross race—but also the final Triple Crown of the ’26 season, adding another factor of unpredictability. Rain this afternoon could also be a variant here on the shore of Lake Erie.

All eyes are on the top riders in both the 250SX East and the 450SX title fight. Cole Davies enters with a 19-point gap on Seth Hammaker in the 250SX East Division Championship as today is their eighth round (of ten rounds). Davies has not been beat in a main event by a 250SX East rider since the Daytona SX, when Hammaker won. Since then, Davies has finished either second to Haiden Deegan at the 250SX East/West Showdowns or won the East Division-only races. Will that trend continue today? Or can Hammaker finally get a significant points swing his direction? Could other riders, such as Daxton Bennick, Nate Thrasher, Drew Adams, or Coty Schock, steal a win from the top two competitors today?

  • Seeing double? Yup! Triple Crown races mean two bikes can go through tech. Here are Hunter Lawrence's Honda CRF450R race machines for today.
    Seeing double? Yup! Triple Crown races mean two bikes can go through tech. Here are Hunter Lawrence's Honda CRF450R race machines for today. Align Media
  • Cole Davies' Yamaha YZ250F bikes for today.
    Cole Davies' Yamaha YZ250F bikes for today. Align Media

In the 450SX Class, Hunter Lawrence got back on track last weekend with a statement win in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. In the home of the Titans, Hunter went from being hunted…back to the hunter. His growth this year has been truly incredible: remember, he had zero 450SX wins entering the season (19 starts total) and he now has four wins in the last seven races. He comes into the day with a 10-point gap on Ken Roczen and a 15-point gap on Eli Tomac. Today could truly be a deciding factor in this championship, especially if we get rain today that changes the track conditions.

As we saw last weekend though, there are more than just those three riders doing well at the moment, as Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, Cooper Webb, and even Justin Hill were all riding well last weekend. One—or more—could land on the podium and bump down points from the title favorites. Remember, Webb won the Houston SX Triple Crown without winning a race. Could the #1 get his second win of the season tonight?

450SX Triple Crown Results in 2026

EventRound | CoastRace 1 WinnerRace 2 WinnerRace 3 WinnerOverall WinnerOther/Notes:
Houston SXRound 4 | 250SX WestKen RoczenHunter LawrenceEli TomacCooper Webb (4-2-3)Four different winners total on the night
Indianapolis SXRound 9 | 250SX EastKen RoczenJustin CooperHunter LawrenceHunter Lawrence (2-4-1)Three different Race winners
Cleveland SXRound 14 | 250SX EastTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

Shout-out to Eli Tomac for throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians’ baseball game last night! Watch Tomac's pitch below.

Again, weather could play a factor here today. The temperature today is expected to get into the low 70s, with some afternoon rain. With this in the forecast for the last week, the SMX Track Crew and the operations team did the best they could to prep for expected weather, building and covering the track. The final touches were put finishes up yesterday afternoon ahead of the 4 p.m. track walk. Hopefully, today will work out fine. Add in the fact that today is a Triple Crown and we could see some varied results all day long. Qualifying is extra important here as we will only take the top 18 riders directly from qualifying, and the final four spots in the Triple Crown main program races will come from the last chance qualifier races.

Watch the two videos below: our injury report/weekend preview and our press day with 15 total interviews!

Recommended Reading

Video: Cleveland SX Press Day Interviews with Ian Harrison, Bill Heras, Schock, Stewart, Bennick, Ramsey, Clason, and More Fri Apr 17 Video: Cleveland SX Press Day Interviews with Ian Harrison, Bill Heras, Schock, Stewart, Bennick, Ramsey, Clason, and More Video: Cleveland Supercross Preview and Injury Report Thu Apr 16 Video: Cleveland Supercross Preview and Injury Report

And here is today’s race day schedule, plus the broadcast schedule.

2026 Cleveland SX schedule
2026 Cleveland SX schedule SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Cleveland

     Triple Crown
    Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 19 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Cleveland Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Pics from Friday afternoon's track walk. Riders will be on track soon!

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

The track was in pretty good shape when bikes hit the track this morning for the first session. it was John Short who topped the 250SX group B session with a 48.127.

Seth Hammaker was fastest early in the 250SX group A session with a 46.695. Daxton Bennick was second with a 47.475. Then, championship leader Cole Davies dropped a heater—a 46.690—to move into P1. Hammaker bettered his time with a 46.695, going sub-47 as well.

Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 John Short John Short 12:52.498 48.127 Pilot Point, TX United States Honda CRF250R
2 CJ Benard CJ Benard 13:01.987 0.322 48.448 Peoria, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Luca Marsalisi Luca Marsalisi 13:08.614 0.342 48.790 Cairo, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
4 Marcus Phelps Marcus Phelps 12:25.213 0.034 48.823 Cairo, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Bryton Carroll Bryton Carroll 13:00.441 0.364 49.187 Vineland, NJ United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 12:32.856 46.690 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 13:00.318 0.006 46.695 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 12:30.482 0.780 47.475 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Coty Schock Coty Schock 12:35.608 0.660 48.134 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 12:41.228 0.055 48.189 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
The 450SX field was locked into the TV in the tunnel that was showing the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast.
The 450SX field was locked into the TV in the tunnel that was showing the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast. Mitch Kendra

450SX

Ken Roczen out in a fast lap early but it was still within the free session in the first two minutes. Cooper Webb was the fastest on the results page once results starting counting. His 46.284 led Roczen’s 46.322. Then Eli Tomac moved to P1 with a 46.121. Then Webb fired back with a 46.017 to move back into P1.

Late in the session, Tomac went down in the whoops, bringing out the red flag. He got sideways and looked to hit the top of a whoop with his right shoulder. Tomac was slow to get up and just sat as he was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew as the session was brought to a halt. The Colorado native was helped to his feet. He walked over and got onto the back of the medical cart, sitting up as his mechanic Jade Dungey rode his bike off through the tunnel.

The session resumed but it was Webb’s time that stood as the top time. Tomac’s time was still second. Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, and Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.

Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 15:36.170 46.017 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 8:31.650 0.105 46.121 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 16:14.360 0.201 46.322 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:30.077 0.024 46.346 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 16:18.682 0.101 46.447 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results

Ohio's own Cade Clason topped the 450SX Group B first qualifying session in front of his home crowd.

Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cade Clason Cade Clason 12:57.553 49.211 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
2 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren 11:22.726 0.371 49.581 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
3 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 12:38.562 0.177 49.758 Deland, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 12:59.687 0.054 49.812 Justin, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Logan Leitzel Logan Leitzel 12:03.759 0.120 49.932 Dillsburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

Tomac Initial Update

Our Jason Weigandt, working with the broadcast crew today, reported Tomac banged up his right shoulder and his hip in his crash about hour ago.

Haley Shanley said she did get confirmation that Tomac is out of the Alpinestars medical rig and initial reports are that nothing is broken.

"He banged his right shoulder and hip in that crash. They did tell me that the X-Ray and ultrasound show that nothing is broken. So, for now, he's going to rest up and they're going to see how he feels for the next session. So, they are not saying he is out as of now. And again, those preliminary scans say that nothing is broken."

We will see if Tomac lines up for the second session here shortly, as they are schedule to be on track at 10:49 a.m. Again, he was second fastest in the first session.

Second Qualifying Sessions

250SX

The gate dropped on the practice start and it was Cole Davies and Nick Romano out front. Romano was one of several riders to go down in the whoops as the track continues to get worked in and riders continue to push the edge. He got up and going but stopped in the mechanics’ section to slam his front wheel and try to straighten it out. Valentin Guillod went down two turns after the finish line jump and was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew on the side of the track. He eventually walked off through the tunnel as his mechanic took his bike. Davies put down a 45.868 as Daxton Bennick (46.755) and Seth Hammaker (47.341) were second and third fastest. Hammaker had a tip over of his own in the turn before the whoops, in a small mistake. Iziah Clark and Gavin Towers, who were battling for a top 18-qualifying spot, got together and had to pry their bikes apart from one another! They did after half a minute. Clark then had a close call later on his own, as he took a wild ride on the tabletop in the long rhythm section along the sideline prior to the whoops. Clark dropped his Honda as he was crashing but he ended up running out of the crash as he pulled off an impressive dismount and landed on his feet! Unfortunately, Clark was 20th overall and will go to the LCQs here shortly. Davies had a close call in the whoops as his rear end kicked out in a run through the whoops during a fast lap. But he stayed on the throttle and stay up! His 45.868 was the only sub-46 second lap as he stands as the top 250SX qualifier on the day.

Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 John Short John Short 12:51.533 48.113 Pilot Point, TX United States Honda CRF250R
2 CJ Benard CJ Benard 12:57.114 0.190 48.303 Peoria, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Marcus Phelps Marcus Phelps 13:09.664 0.408 48.711 Cairo, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Jace Kessler Jace Kessler 12:56.419 0.332 49.043 Eagle, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Russell Buccheri Russell Buccheri 12:45.524 0.180 49.223 Duxbury, MA United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 12:19.754 45.868 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 12:26.873 0.737 46.605 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 12:13.578 0.151 46.755 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 12:55.886 0.626 47.380 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 12:45.809 0.386 47.766 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 250SX East Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 12:19.754 -- 45.868 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 12:26.873 +0.737 46.605 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 12:13.578 +0.887 46.755 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 12:55.886 +1.512 47.380 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 12:45.809 +1.898 47.766 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Cole Davies tops the 250SX overall qualifying today.
Cole Davies tops the 250SX overall qualifying today. Align Media

Tomac is IN for This Second Session

Eli Tomac is going to lineup in this session session. He and his mechanic just walked out of the tunnel here as the 450SX group A session will start in five minutes. This is a good sign.

450SX - Note: Tomac left session early

The gate dropped on the practice start and it was Cooper Webb with the fake holeshot. Eli Tomac let up halfway down the starting straight and was one of the last five riders circulating the track. Tomac did one lap, a 1:14 slow lap, before stopping, picking up his mechanic and riding off through the tunnel. Not a great sign, but maybe he rests up and is able to still race tonight. We will see.

On track, Webb put in a heater, a 44.716, to move into P1. Malcolm Stewart hit a great lap to move into P2 with a 44.909. Jorge Prado had a few fast laps where he wheel-tap wheelied into the whoops before blitzing quickly through the end of the section. He sat fifth with his time. Championship leader Hunter Lawrence went 44:319 to take over P1 over Webb and Stewart, Prado, and Ken Roczen.

Tomac qualified 12th overall with his time from the first 450SX group A first session.

Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 12:44.615 44.319 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 12:30.303 0.165 44.483 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 12:20.440 0.427 44.909 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 10:29.726 0.089 44.998 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 12:41.350 0.085 45.083 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 12:18.840 47.572 Deland, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Cade Clason Cade Clason 12:47.525 0.008 47.580 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 12:13.448 0.520 48.100 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren 12:30.105 0.705 48.804 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
5 Vincent Luhovey Vincent Luhovey 13:01.035 0.404 49.208 Greensburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Cleveland - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Huntington Bank Field
Cleveland, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 12:44.615 -- 44.319 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 12:30.303 +0.164 44.483 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 12:20.440 +0.590 44.909 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 10:29.726 +0.679 44.998 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 12:41.350 +0.764 45.083 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence tops 450SX qualifying in Cleveland.
Hunter Lawrence tops 450SX qualifying in Cleveland. Align Media

Update from KTM: Eli Tomac is OUT for the remainder of the day

Breaking news: Eli Tomac is OUT for the remainder of today's Cleveland SX. Tomac had a big crash in the whoops in the first qualifying session. Initial reports showed nothing was broken. The KTM rider lined up for the second qualifying session but did one lap and pulled off. He qualified 12th overall based on his time from the first session.

However, KTM has announced Tomac is officially OUT for the remainder of the day as "ongoing pain in his hip has sidelined him for this afternoon."

Tomac entered the day second in the championship, 15 points down on Hunter Lawrence and five down on Ken Roczen.





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