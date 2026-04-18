Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
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Morning Report
Good morning race fans. For the first since 1995, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back in The Land! With just four races remaining in the 2026 season, Huntington Bank Field hosts not only a long-awaited return to Ohio—becoming the latest venue to host an AMA Supercross race—but also the final Triple Crown of the ’26 season, adding another factor of unpredictability. Rain this afternoon could also be a variant here on the shore of Lake Erie.
All eyes are on the top riders in both the 250SX East and the 450SX title fight. Cole Davies enters with a 19-point gap on Seth Hammaker in the 250SX East Division Championship as today is their eighth round (of ten rounds). Davies has not been beat in a main event by a 250SX East rider since the Daytona SX, when Hammaker won. Since then, Davies has finished either second to Haiden Deegan at the 250SX East/West Showdowns or won the East Division-only races. Will that trend continue today? Or can Hammaker finally get a significant points swing his direction? Could other riders, such as Daxton Bennick, Nate Thrasher, Drew Adams, or Coty Schock, steal a win from the top two competitors today?
In the 450SX Class, Hunter Lawrence got back on track last weekend with a statement win in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. In the home of the Titans, Hunter went from being hunted…back to the hunter. His growth this year has been truly incredible: remember, he had zero 450SX wins entering the season (19 starts total) and he now has four wins in the last seven races. He comes into the day with a 10-point gap on Ken Roczen and a 15-point gap on Eli Tomac. Today could truly be a deciding factor in this championship, especially if we get rain today that changes the track conditions.
As we saw last weekend though, there are more than just those three riders doing well at the moment, as Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, Cooper Webb, and even Justin Hill were all riding well last weekend. One—or more—could land on the podium and bump down points from the title favorites. Remember, Webb won the Houston SX Triple Crown without winning a race. Could the #1 get his second win of the season tonight?
450SX Triple Crown Results in 2026
|Event
|Round | Coast
|Race 1 Winner
|Race 2 Winner
|Race 3 Winner
|Overall Winner
|Other/Notes:
|Houston SX
|Round 4 | 250SX West
|Ken Roczen
|Hunter Lawrence
|Eli Tomac
|Cooper Webb (4-2-3)
|Four different winners total on the night
|Indianapolis SX
|Round 9 | 250SX East
|Ken Roczen
|Justin Cooper
|Hunter Lawrence
|Hunter Lawrence (2-4-1)
|Three different Race winners
|Cleveland SX
|Round 14 | 250SX East
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Shout-out to Eli Tomac for throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians’ baseball game last night! Watch Tomac's pitch below.
Eli Tomac throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the @CleGuardians game! 🎥#Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026 pic.twitter.com/ln7aLcZKLk— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 17, 2026
Again, weather could play a factor here today. The temperature today is expected to get into the low 70s, with some afternoon rain. With this in the forecast for the last week, the SMX Track Crew and the operations team did the best they could to prep for expected weather, building and covering the track. The final touches were put finishes up yesterday afternoon ahead of the 4 p.m. track walk. Hopefully, today will work out fine. Add in the fact that today is a Triple Crown and we could see some varied results all day long. Qualifying is extra important here as we will only take the top 18 riders directly from qualifying, and the final four spots in the Triple Crown main program races will come from the last chance qualifier races.
Watch the two videos below: our injury report/weekend preview and our press day with 15 total interviews!
And here is today’s race day schedule, plus the broadcast schedule.
- Supercross
ClevelandTriple Crown
Live Now
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)April 19 - 2:00 PM
-
Pics from Friday afternoon's track walk. Riders will be on track soon!
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
The track was in pretty good shape when bikes hit the track this morning for the first session. it was John Short who topped the 250SX group B session with a 48.127.
Seth Hammaker was fastest early in the 250SX group A session with a 46.695. Daxton Bennick was second with a 47.475. Then, championship leader Cole Davies dropped a heater—a 46.690—to move into P1. Hammaker bettered his time with a 46.695, going sub-47 as well.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|John Short
|12:52.498
|48.127
|Pilot Point, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|CJ Benard
|13:01.987
|0.322
|48.448
|Peoria, AZ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Luca Marsalisi
|13:08.614
|0.342
|48.790
|Cairo, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|4
|Marcus Phelps
|12:25.213
|0.034
|48.823
|Cairo, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Bryton Carroll
|13:00.441
|0.364
|49.187
|Vineland, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|12:32.856
|46.690
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|13:00.318
|0.006
|46.695
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|12:30.482
|0.780
|47.475
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Coty Schock
|12:35.608
|0.660
|48.134
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Devin Simonson
|12:41.228
|0.055
|48.189
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Ken Roczen out in a fast lap early but it was still within the free session in the first two minutes. Cooper Webb was the fastest on the results page once results starting counting. His 46.284 led Roczen’s 46.322. Then Eli Tomac moved to P1 with a 46.121. Then Webb fired back with a 46.017 to move back into P1.
Late in the session, Tomac went down in the whoops, bringing out the red flag. He got sideways and looked to hit the top of a whoop with his right shoulder. Tomac was slow to get up and just sat as he was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew as the session was brought to a halt. The Colorado native was helped to his feet. He walked over and got onto the back of the medical cart, sitting up as his mechanic Jade Dungey rode his bike off through the tunnel.
The session resumed but it was Webb’s time that stood as the top time. Tomac’s time was still second. Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, and Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.
Tomac down hard in the whoops 😳— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 18, 2026
He is slow to get up as he nurses his right shoulder… #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/I40Jy2m0af
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|15:36.170
|46.017
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|8:31.650
|0.105
|46.121
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Ken Roczen
|16:14.360
|0.201
|46.322
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:30.077
|0.024
|46.346
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|16:18.682
|0.101
|46.447
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Jorge Prado heading out for the first 450SX Group A qualifying session.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 18, 2026
📹 for @racerxonline #Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026 pic.twitter.com/H5I4QDjbMa
Colt Nichols, Garrett Marchbanks, and Dylan Ferrandis watching some live coverage of the 250SX group A field before going out for their session.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 18, 2026
📹 for @racerxonline #Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026 pic.twitter.com/r0dMwWF0hB
Ohio's own Cade Clason topped the 450SX Group B first qualifying session in front of his home crowd.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cade Clason
|12:57.553
|49.211
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Fredrik Noren
|11:22.726
|0.371
|49.581
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Tristan Lane
|12:38.562
|0.177
|49.758
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Grant Harlan
|12:59.687
|0.054
|49.812
|Justin, TX
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Logan Leitzel
|12:03.759
|0.120
|49.932
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX450
Tomac Initial Update
Our Jason Weigandt, working with the broadcast crew today, reported Tomac banged up his right shoulder and his hip in his crash about hour ago.
Haley Shanley said she did get confirmation that Tomac is out of the Alpinestars medical rig and initial reports are that nothing is broken.
"He banged his right shoulder and hip in that crash. They did tell me that the X-Ray and ultrasound show that nothing is broken. So, for now, he's going to rest up and they're going to see how he feels for the next session. So, they are not saying he is out as of now. And again, those preliminary scans say that nothing is broken."
We will see if Tomac lines up for the second session here shortly, as they are schedule to be on track at 10:49 a.m. Again, he was second fastest in the first session.
🚨Eli Tomac has exited the @alpinestars medical unit. His preliminary scans have come back clear, and he will attempt to ride in Q2 🚨 #SupercrossLIVE #SMX #KTM pic.twitter.com/GtuxoagzC8— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 18, 2026
Second Qualifying Sessions
250SX
The gate dropped on the practice start and it was Cole Davies and Nick Romano out front. Romano was one of several riders to go down in the whoops as the track continues to get worked in and riders continue to push the edge. He got up and going but stopped in the mechanics’ section to slam his front wheel and try to straighten it out. Valentin Guillod went down two turns after the finish line jump and was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew on the side of the track. He eventually walked off through the tunnel as his mechanic took his bike. Davies put down a 45.868 as Daxton Bennick (46.755) and Seth Hammaker (47.341) were second and third fastest. Hammaker had a tip over of his own in the turn before the whoops, in a small mistake. Iziah Clark and Gavin Towers, who were battling for a top 18-qualifying spot, got together and had to pry their bikes apart from one another! They did after half a minute. Clark then had a close call later on his own, as he took a wild ride on the tabletop in the long rhythm section along the sideline prior to the whoops. Clark dropped his Honda as he was crashing but he ended up running out of the crash as he pulled off an impressive dismount and landed on his feet! Unfortunately, Clark was 20th overall and will go to the LCQs here shortly. Davies had a close call in the whoops as his rear end kicked out in a run through the whoops during a fast lap. But he stayed on the throttle and stay up! His 45.868 was the only sub-46 second lap as he stands as the top 250SX qualifier on the day.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|John Short
|12:51.533
|48.113
|Pilot Point, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|CJ Benard
|12:57.114
|0.190
|48.303
|Peoria, AZ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Marcus Phelps
|13:09.664
|0.408
|48.711
|Cairo, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jace Kessler
|12:56.419
|0.332
|49.043
|Eagle, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Russell Buccheri
|12:45.524
|0.180
|49.223
|Duxbury, MA
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|12:19.754
|45.868
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|12:26.873
|0.737
|46.605
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|12:13.578
|0.151
|46.755
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|12:55.886
|0.626
|47.380
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Landen Gordon
|12:45.809
|0.386
|47.766
|Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|12:19.754
|--
|45.868
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|12:26.873
|+0.737
|46.605
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|12:13.578
|+0.887
|46.755
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|12:55.886
|+1.512
|47.380
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Landen Gordon
|12:45.809
|+1.898
|47.766
|Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Tomac is IN for This Second Session
Eli Tomac is going to lineup in this session session. He and his mechanic just walked out of the tunnel here as the 450SX group A session will start in five minutes. This is a good sign.
Eli Tomac is going to lineup in this session session.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 18, 2026
He and his mechanic just walked out of the tunnel here as the 450SX group A session will start in five minutes.
This is a good sign.#Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026
450SX - Note: Tomac left session early
The gate dropped on the practice start and it was Cooper Webb with the fake holeshot. Eli Tomac let up halfway down the starting straight and was one of the last five riders circulating the track. Tomac did one lap, a 1:14 slow lap, before stopping, picking up his mechanic and riding off through the tunnel. Not a great sign, but maybe he rests up and is able to still race tonight. We will see.
And Tomac just left this session after one slow lap, a 1:14.477.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 18, 2026
He picked up his mechanic and rode off through the tunnel.#Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026 https://t.co/ldZA9I4pZ9
On track, Webb put in a heater, a 44.716, to move into P1. Malcolm Stewart hit a great lap to move into P2 with a 44.909. Jorge Prado had a few fast laps where he wheel-tap wheelied into the whoops before blitzing quickly through the end of the section. He sat fifth with his time. Championship leader Hunter Lawrence went 44:319 to take over P1 over Webb and Stewart, Prado, and Ken Roczen.
Tomac qualified 12th overall with his time from the first 450SX group A first session.
This was not a hot lap as he was rolling most of the track, but Jorge Prado did this wheel-tap wheelie line at least twice on fast laps and it was super cool. Even this slow lap run was impressive!— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) April 18, 2026
📹 for @racerxonline #Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2026 pic.twitter.com/Qpc3VbjEec
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|12:44.615
|44.319
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|12:30.303
|0.165
|44.483
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|12:20.440
|0.427
|44.909
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|4
|Ken Roczen
|10:29.726
|0.089
|44.998
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Jorge Prado
|12:41.350
|0.085
|45.083
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tristan Lane
|12:18.840
|47.572
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cade Clason
|12:47.525
|0.008
|47.580
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Kevin Moranz
|12:13.448
|0.520
|48.100
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Fredrik Noren
|12:30.105
|0.705
|48.804
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Vincent Luhovey
|13:01.035
|0.404
|49.208
|Greensburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|12:44.615
|--
|44.319
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|12:30.303
|+0.164
|44.483
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|12:20.440
|+0.590
|44.909
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|4
|Ken Roczen
|10:29.726
|+0.679
|44.998
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Jorge Prado
|12:41.350
|+0.764
|45.083
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Update from KTM: Eli Tomac is OUT for the remainder of the day
Breaking news: Eli Tomac is OUT for the remainder of today's Cleveland SX. Tomac had a big crash in the whoops in the first qualifying session. Initial reports showed nothing was broken. The KTM rider lined up for the second qualifying session but did one lap and pulled off. He qualified 12th overall based on his time from the first session.
However, KTM has announced Tomac is officially OUT for the remainder of the day as "ongoing pain in his hip has sidelined him for this afternoon."
Tomac entered the day second in the championship, 15 points down on Hunter Lawrence and five down on Ken Roczen.