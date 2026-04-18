Second Qualifying Sessions

250SX

The gate dropped on the practice start and it was Cole Davies and Nick Romano out front. Romano was one of several riders to go down in the whoops as the track continues to get worked in and riders continue to push the edge. He got up and going but stopped in the mechanics’ section to slam his front wheel and try to straighten it out. Valentin Guillod went down two turns after the finish line jump and was talking to the Alpinestars medical crew on the side of the track. He eventually walked off through the tunnel as his mechanic took his bike. Davies put down a 45.868 as Daxton Bennick (46.755) and Seth Hammaker (47.341) were second and third fastest. Hammaker had a tip over of his own in the turn before the whoops, in a small mistake. Iziah Clark and Gavin Towers, who were battling for a top 18-qualifying spot, got together and had to pry their bikes apart from one another! They did after half a minute. Clark then had a close call later on his own, as he took a wild ride on the tabletop in the long rhythm section along the sideline prior to the whoops. Clark dropped his Honda as he was crashing but he ended up running out of the crash as he pulled off an impressive dismount and landed on his feet! Unfortunately, Clark was 20th overall and will go to the LCQs here shortly. Davies had a close call in the whoops as his rear end kicked out in a run through the whoops during a fast lap. But he stayed on the throttle and stay up! His 45.868 was the only sub-46 second lap as he stands as the top 250SX qualifier on the day.