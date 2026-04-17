6D Helmets presents your First Look at Huntington Bank Field for the Cleveland Supercross. Unfortunately, press day riding was cancelled since the track was covered from Wednesday, following 90 percent of the build, until early this afternoon. The SMX Track crew is building the whoops and completing the track now ahead of this evening's track walk.

We got a bunch of individuals press day ahead of round 14 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Featured riders include: Coty Schock, Devin Simonson, Justin Cooper, Nate Thrasher, Cole Davies, Landen Gordon, Malcolm Stewart, Daxton Bennick, and local riders Logan Karnow, Cade Clason, and Jeremy Hand.

Team managers include: Ian Harrison (Red Bull KTM), Nathan Ramsey (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna), and Josh Wisenor (Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team).

And Feld Motor Sports crew include: Bill Heras (director of operations for Monster Energy Supercross).

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

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