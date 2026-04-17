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Video: Cleveland SX Press Day Interviews with Ian Harrison, Bill Heras, Schock, Stewart, Bennick, Ramsey, Clason, and More

April 17, 2026, 5:00pm
Cleveland, OH ClevelandMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Huntington Bank Field for the Cleveland Supercross. Unfortunately, press day riding was cancelled since the track was covered from Wednesday, following 90 percent of the build, until early this afternoon. The SMX Track crew is building the whoops and completing the track now ahead of this evening's track walk.

We got a bunch of individuals press day ahead of round 14 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Featured riders include: Coty Schock, Devin Simonson, Justin Cooper, Nate Thrasher, Cole Davies, Landen Gordon, Malcolm Stewart, Daxton Bennick, and local riders Logan Karnow, Cade Clason, and Jeremy Hand.

Team managers include: Ian Harrison (Red Bull KTM), Nathan Ramsey (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna), and Josh Wisenor (Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team).

And Feld Motor Sports crew include: Bill Heras (director of operations for Monster Energy Supercross).

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Cleveland

     Triple Crown
    Saturday, April 18
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 18 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only) 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 18 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 19 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
Cleveland Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
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