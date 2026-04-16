Video: Cleveland Supercross Preview and Injury Report
April 16, 2026, 8:20pm
Former Women's National Champion Sarah Whitmore hosts the weekend preview for round 14, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns to Cleveland for the first time since 1995.
Check out these storylines to follow, then check out Jason Thomas’ track report. After that, see who is missing the race this weekend due to injury via our Injury Report.
- Supercross
ClevelandTriple Crown
Saturday, April 18
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveApril 18 - 9:00 AM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio-Only)LiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveApril 18 - 3:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)April 19 - 2:00 PM
-