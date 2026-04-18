The third and final race got underway with Davies at the head of the pack for the holeshot ahead of Gordon. Behind them, Thrasher started deep in the top 10 while Hammaker made contact with his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate Nick Romano, went down, and was forced to start at the tail end of the field. Davies seized the moment with his premium track position and quickly established a multi-second lead on the field as Gordron settled into second. Thrasher was able to make early passes and claw his way up to third but dropped to fourth as Bennick moved into podium position. Hammaker, meanwhile, broke into the top 10 a few minutes into the race and continued to move forward. Davies managed his advantage through the slippery conditions to end the day on a high note with a winning margin of 2.6 seconds over Gordon, with Bennick third and Thrasher in fourth. ClubMX Yamaha’s Devin Simonson was fifth, while Hammaker battled back for sixth.

Thrasher’s 2-1-4 finishes put him atop the overall standings with a combined score of seven points for the seventh win of his career. He also extended a personal streak of at least one Supercross victory each year of his professional career, which dates back to the 2021 season. Thrasher is the fifth different Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider to win in the 250SMX Class this season for a combined total of 13 victories, which is one shy of the class record for a manufacturer. The runner-up spot went to Gordon, who finished one point behind his teammate for the win following 4-2-2 finishes, while Davies completed a podium sweep for Star Racing in third after the Race 3 victory gave him 10 points with 5-4-1 finishes. Hammaker (1-3-6) finished tied with Davies but settled for fourth by virtue of the Race 3 tiebreaker.

With his podium finish, Davies added to his lead in the Eastern Divisional Championship and now holds a 21-point lead over Hammaker with just two races remaining. Bennick, who finished fifth with 11 points on 3-5-5 finishes, strengthened his grip on third and sits 43 points out of the lead.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Nate Thrasher broke through for his first win of the 2026 season and the seventh of his career.

Nate Thrasher – 1st Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“It’s awesome [to be on top of the podium]. The offseason was unreal, honestly. I felt like I was going to be able to contend for the championship but had a little mishap [and injured his shoulder]. That’s part of it, though. We’ve done what we can–fourth [place], second [place], and now first. We’re trending [upward] and it feels good to be back up here.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Landen Gordon finished in the runner-up spot in just his second career start.

Landen Gordon – 2nd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class

“If you would have told me after last weekend [finishing last] I’d be sitting on the podium, that’d be unbelievable. I’ve put in so much work into this. I’m backed by the best team, so I expect this, but it’s truly unbelievable. I have no words. I’m sure it’ll sink in, but right now I’m in shock.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies extended his points lead with a third-place finish.

Cole Davies – 3rd Place – Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class