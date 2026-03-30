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Detroit SX Review Podcast: Ken's Not Done, Hunter's Hit, What's Up with Eli?

Detroit SX Review Podcast: Ken's Not Done, Hunter's Hit, What's Up with Eli?

March 30, 2026, 3:30pm
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Motosport.com, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.

Detroit saw a lot happening and in this Fly Racing Review pod, JT and Weege help me tackle Kenny’s win, Hunter’s crash, what’s bugging Eli, Davies' speed and more. We even have a special guest, Club MX’s Devin Simonson to talk about what looked like a freestyle move in the 250 main!

Video version to come!

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