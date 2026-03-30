The 11th round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Cole Davies is credited with his third consecutive 250SX win as Seth Hammaker and Jo Shimoda rounded out the podium.
In 450SX, Ken Roczen earned his second win of the season as Chase Sexton (in his return to racing after missing three straight races due to a practice crash) and Malcolm Stewart (first podium of season after riding through Anaheim 1 SX injuries). It was a shakeup on the championship lead as Hunter Lawrence crashed hard in the whoops and only managed to come through 18th. Eli Tomac finished fifth in an off-night he said was frustrating, although we did not get direct post-race quotes from either.
And at the bottom of this post, watch our best of the post-race scrum video, with the best quotes in under eight total minutes.
Watch the best quotes in this video then read them below.
250SX podium
1st Cole Davies
“Yeah, I would say I would say it's a good day today all around. Qualifying was good. Heat race was all right. Was just trying to survive with all the hazards out there, but, yeah, main was good. I didn't get off to a good start, which, you know, I still feel like we need to work on a little bit. Yeah, a good race.”
Davies on showing emotion after the race:
“Yeah, I mean, obviously Indy was good, but last weekend I wasn't happy. I felt like I got lucky, you know, Joe passed me on the last lap. So, I got lucky last weekend. It could be a different point scenario right now because of last weekend and I can't be putting myself in that position. So, yeah, to be able to come through and pass those guys I feel like I've kind of proved to myself and everybody what I can do, so, yeah.”
Davies on “secret” to whoop speed:
"I just hold it wide, hope for the best, come in as fast as I can, and it just stays on top, I guess.”
2nd Seth Hammaker
On heat race crash:
“Definitely not ideal to start off the night like that. Felt really good but just went a little bit deep on that last triple at the end of the rhythm section. Hand came off and then kind of had to eject from the bike, went over the bars. Got pretty banged up but nothing like too major. And just kind of had to reset, stay calm. And glad to bounce back the way we did and for Detroit as well. It was a good finish for what we for what I've been here in the past.”
On trying to stick with Davies after the pass:
“Yeah, once Cole got around me, I tried to see if he was doing anything different or where he was going in the whoops. I got stuck with the lapper then kind of lost tow to him and after that had a couple moments to the whoops and then just kind of rode in to second. Didn't do anything too crazy and didn't want to make a big mistake and put myself behind. Glad I was able to kind of mentally put myself in that position and not ask too much out of it and not put myself in more of a deficit. So, that was smart riding by me and it's tough because you want to win so bad, but sometimes you just got to take it for what it is. And second was what we had.”
3rd Jo Shimoda
“We did a lot of bike tests…actually we did a test this last week and in new direction and hoping that it was gonna work today but just couldn't find the comfort today. So, we're just learning. We tried at the race, but when it comes to the race conditions, I think the jumps are a lot taller today. The track was pretty jumpy today and had massive whoops, really cupped out. And, yeah, just was uncomfortable. And I think I need to get better in those, making better decisions. The tool's there for you to use it, but I'm not using it correctly, so I think it's on me.”
Shimoda on another East/West Showdown next weekend in St. Louis:
“I think the showdown is the most opportunity for the situation I'm in right now. A little bit far further in the points. So, yeah, next week we really have to lock in and we have to deliver. So, I gotta step it up, my game and, yeah, I gotta perform better.”
Detroit - 250SX EastMarch 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:08.515
|52.307
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|16:20.711
|12.196
|52.770
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|16:34.025
|13.315
|53.621
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
450SX podium
1st Ken Roczen
“I knew my back was a little bit against the wall, obviously at 31 points back. I knew what I was up against, and I said for the past couple of weekends, I need to start winning some of these and not let the same guys, even though I was riding really good, not let the same guys win and I keep losing points. That's been the most frustrating part over the last couple of weeks. Oh man, it just all came together. I really believe today was the day. But then also you got to go out and actually do it.”
Roczen on not feeling like the fastest guy:
“I knew going into the main that I have to keep my composure and be a little methodical about it. …I may have not been the fastest, but I did put myself in good positions and hung in there and kept going. And I don't know how many laps we did. It felt like 32. But yeah, so I'm just working to trying to figure out which way I tick, I guess.”
2nd Chase Sexton
“Starts are better tonight, which played a big role. Winning the heat race felt like a main event win for me because it's been a struggle this year. So hopefully this is what we need to get back on the right path. And just trying to get some more wins before the season's over.”
Sexton on goal now that he’s back racing:
“I told myself when I came back up, I'm going to come back and I'm just going to do the best that I can and try and overcome the things I feel like I'm not very comfortable with. And I know that I'm good enough to be able to do that. So, I just had to really have some tough mental days and weeks kind of pulling myself out of it. But I'm like, ‘You have to go out there and race your dirt bike and be the best you can.’ So, the team's been working hard. It's not from a lack of effort. It's just yeah, sometimes things just don't go your way. So, it's been like I said, a tough year, but I think this is the kind of the turning point that we needed to get this thing going on track.”
Sexton on returning to racing to ramp up for AMA Pro Motocross Championship:
“Obviously supercross hasn't gone my way, but hopefully outdoors we can come in strong. It's going to be a stacked field. So that's honestly why I came back this early is just to get ready for outdoors, because I know it's going to be tough and going to have some good competition. So, I need to sharpen myself and kind of polish myself before we get there.”
3rd Malcolm Stewart
“You guys know that A1 situation was a pretty hectic and just to be able to leave there without a crazy injury is awesome. So, I kind of just felt like through that, I mean we're around ten rounds later, but I was in such a gnarly spiral and I just wasn't racing the way I should have been, obviously due that injury. And you know how it gets, everybody's trending the right way, and I feel like I was almost stagnant where I couldn't figure out how to get better. And I think after that break, I really just kind of focused on, ‘Hey, instead of just worrying about, like, who's always in front of you and getting better and better, just be Malcolm, right?’ And I felt like once I did that, I would come back around. Birmingham we had a good finish, and then tonight was awesome for me to be able to get third. So, I feel like it's just stop worrying about everybody else and just be who you are.”
Stewart on rewarding sponsors:
“Yeah, I know my sponsors…they’ve been waiting for a while, right? And just to do this for them, and myself, the whole group. Everyone that came down to the podium was like, ‘You needed that.’ They were all celebrating like we won. Because, I feel like personally, just how A1 was and just fighting each and every weekend to get back, a podium is a win for us right now. And we just got to take that pride and continue to keep rolling. The good news is we get to try again next weekend and hopefully we get on the box again.”
Detroit - 450SXMarch 28, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:33.714
|52.401
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:41.510
|7.797
|52.420
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:44.974
|3.464
|53.179
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Best of post-race interviews video: