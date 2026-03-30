450SX podium

1st Ken Roczen

“I knew my back was a little bit against the wall, obviously at 31 points back. I knew what I was up against, and I said for the past couple of weekends, I need to start winning some of these and not let the same guys, even though I was riding really good, not let the same guys win and I keep losing points. That's been the most frustrating part over the last couple of weeks. Oh man, it just all came together. I really believe today was the day. But then also you got to go out and actually do it.”

Roczen on not feeling like the fastest guy:

“I knew going into the main that I have to keep my composure and be a little methodical about it. …I may have not been the fastest, but I did put myself in good positions and hung in there and kept going. And I don't know how many laps we did. It felt like 32. But yeah, so I'm just working to trying to figure out which way I tick, I guess.”

2nd Chase Sexton

“Starts are better tonight, which played a big role. Winning the heat race felt like a main event win for me because it's been a struggle this year. So hopefully this is what we need to get back on the right path. And just trying to get some more wins before the season's over.”

Sexton on goal now that he’s back racing:

“I told myself when I came back up, I'm going to come back and I'm just going to do the best that I can and try and overcome the things I feel like I'm not very comfortable with. And I know that I'm good enough to be able to do that. So, I just had to really have some tough mental days and weeks kind of pulling myself out of it. But I'm like, ‘You have to go out there and race your dirt bike and be the best you can.’ So, the team's been working hard. It's not from a lack of effort. It's just yeah, sometimes things just don't go your way. So, it's been like I said, a tough year, but I think this is the kind of the turning point that we needed to get this thing going on track.”

Sexton on returning to racing to ramp up for AMA Pro Motocross Championship:

“Obviously supercross hasn't gone my way, but hopefully outdoors we can come in strong. It's going to be a stacked field. So that's honestly why I came back this early is just to get ready for outdoors, because I know it's going to be tough and going to have some good competition. So, I need to sharpen myself and kind of polish myself before we get there.”

3rd Malcolm Stewart

“You guys know that A1 situation was a pretty hectic and just to be able to leave there without a crazy injury is awesome. So, I kind of just felt like through that, I mean we're around ten rounds later, but I was in such a gnarly spiral and I just wasn't racing the way I should have been, obviously due that injury. And you know how it gets, everybody's trending the right way, and I feel like I was almost stagnant where I couldn't figure out how to get better. And I think after that break, I really just kind of focused on, ‘Hey, instead of just worrying about, like, who's always in front of you and getting better and better, just be Malcolm, right?’ And I felt like once I did that, I would come back around. Birmingham we had a good finish, and then tonight was awesome for me to be able to get third. So, I feel like it's just stop worrying about everybody else and just be who you are.”

Stewart on rewarding sponsors: