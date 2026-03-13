Every hard landing, every square edge, every deep rut sends force through every system on your machine, but a lot of that punishment ends up in one place most riders don’t think about until something feels off: the bearings.

Wheel bearings carry the load every second the bike is moving. They support the full weight of the bike and rider while managing rotation, side load, braking force, and impact at the same time. They work constantly under stress, but usually don’t fail in a dramatic way. They simply wear down slowly over time in ways that go unnoticed until maximum performance is needed.

By the time you feel issues with your bearings, it’s usually too late—you’re racing at Loretta Lynn’s and not keeping up.

Race Pace Exposes Weak Parts

Even if you’re “that guy” who keeps his equipment cleaner than anything else in his life (including himself), those tiny steel balls inside your hubs are going to wear down from real-world riding conditions:

Water crossings

Pressure washing

Fine grit working past tired seals

Full compression landings

Run enough trail miles, enough race laps, and you’re eventually going to find out whether your bearings are built for performance…or not.