Two weeks ago Chase Sexton logged his first victory with his new Monster Energy Kawasaki squad and all looked well. Since, he's logged 5-7 finishes and dropped to fifth in the 450SX standings of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 17 down on leader Hunter Lawrence. He got pulled off the gate on Saturday which led to a bad start, and he wasn't able to come through with his trademark speed. He was fifth in overall qualifying, usually a specialty.

Sexton made it simple on Instagram:

"P7 in Glendale 🥴 rode the best i could last night which is frustrating to be where I was. See ya in Seattle!"

Here's Sexton's quote from Kawasaki's post-race press release:

"Not the results I was looking for today. We had some positive moments to take away from the day and some adjustments we made to the bike that are going in the right direction. I felt like I had the speed all day to run up front, but my starts were holding me back today from being up there. In the main event, I really had to work to get up to where I did. Seventh was unfortunately all I had in me today, and I’m not satisfied with it. We’ll continue to test and build this week and look towards Seattle."

Remember, Sexton's first supercross campaign when he switched to Red Bull KTM (in 2024) was also marked by ups and downs, he was much better in his second year on that machine. How much time until Sexton gets back to his usual pace on the Kawasaki? Seattle provides another opportunity.