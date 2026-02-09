Roczen, Webb, Simmons, Seely on Pulpmx Show Tonight

What a race in Glendale with four winners in five races and tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome on former 250SX, 450SX winner Cole Seely along with Swap Moto Live’s Kellen Brauer to discuss the night in AZ and more.

Ken Roczen rode superbly to get his first win of 2026 in a great ride to catch and pass Hunter Lawrence and take away for the win. We’ll talk to the #94 about his night, dedicating his win to Larry Brooks, the season so far and more.

Cooper Webb has been getting closer and closer to the points lead the last two weeks and got a third in Glendale. We’ll talk to the SX champ about his Arizona, heating up as the series goes east and more.

Star Racing Yamaha 450 manager Rich Simmons will call in to talk about working with Seely all those years, the season so far for Webb and Cooper, the new 2026 bike and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

Log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we'll be streaming on Youtube. You can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

