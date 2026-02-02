The fourth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Haiden Deegan took the overall 250SX win in the Triple Crown format with 1-1-1 finishes as Kawasaki teammates Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo rounded out the overall podium.

Cooper Webb claimed the 450SX overall win as Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen rounded out the overall podium.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as SMX Next - SX main event winner Caden Dudney and Yamaha’s Rich Simmons.