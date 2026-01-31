As qualifying gets underway today at the Houston SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, check this interesting note on Jorge Prado. Prado enters today with nine 450SX starts and all have been in the state of California. In fact, the race Prado was hurt at last year that ended his SX season was...also in California! He crashed in qualifying last year at the Anaheim 2 SX and was injured, not lining up for that night show and his SX season was over following shoulder surgery.

And on top of that, all of Prado's nine 450SX starts entering the day have been at outside venues. So, today's race will be Prado's first non-California SX race AND his first indoor venue SX race.

You may be thinking, "Well it's also a Triple Crown today too, isn't that new for him as well?" Actually, it's not!

Prado has already competed in one Triple Crown race: he finished 12-8-15 for 12th overall at 2024 Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown on January 27, 2024. That was Prado's fourth and final 450SX start in '24 while he was on his #111 GasGas MC 450F.

Prado is known to be a great starter throughout his career, and he has gotten better starts again this year back on a KTM 450 SX-F. So, how will today go? Will Prado holeshot one or two races tonight in the three-race sprint? Could Prado pick up a race win tonight? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Jorge Prado's 450SX Main Event Results Entering Today