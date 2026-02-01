Weege Show: After Houston | Best 450 Class in A Long Time

Jason Weigandt walks and talks after a fantastic night of action at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Monster Energy Supercross' Triple Crown format provided plenty of action and that just confirms how close the 450 field is right now. Cooper Webb has a win as part of a huge bounce back in the usual display of how he gets it done, but Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton are all right there. Meanwhile, Haiden Deegan is dominating the 250 class. Is it time for some 450 racing when 250SX East begins. DO IT.

The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com and Motosport.com