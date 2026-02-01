Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: After Houston | Best 450 Class in A Long Time

February 1, 2026, 1:25am
Weege Show: After Houston | Best 450 Class in A Long Time
Houston, TX HoustonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Jason Weigandt walks and talks after a fantastic night of action at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Monster Energy Supercross' Triple Crown format provided plenty of action and that just confirms how close the 450 field is right now. Cooper Webb has a win as part of a huge bounce back in the usual display of how he gets it done, but Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton are all right there. Meanwhile, Haiden Deegan is dominating the 250 class. Is it time for some 450 racing when 250SX East begins. DO IT.

The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com and Motosport.com

