Unfortunately, Cameron McAdoo’s result at the Anaheim 1 SX opener was nothing to write home about. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was inside the top five off the start of the race but had a mistake that dropped him a handful of positions. Then, when he and Haiden Deegan made contact in the air and McAdoo was slammed hard to the ground (watch it below). McAdoo was on the very left of the rhythm section and Deegan drifted from the middle to the left and into McAdoo's line, looking back mid-air just before the collision. Lucky for Deegan, he stayed up. McAdoo had to pit and eventually landed 22nd on the night.

Kawasaki had the following in its post-race release: